Cardinals pull reversal from first meeting against Eagles, rally with three-run sixth

As Sam Wood crossed home plate in the bottom of the sixth inning, he turned over his shoulder and saw Mason Graham dashing towards home.

"I was like 'Wow,'" Wood said. "I did not expect that at all."

It was the second time on Monday night Graham took advantage of a small miscue. This one though, proved to be the winning run.

An E2 on Eagle Grove catcher Andrew Dencklau allowed Graham to slide into home safely as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura pieced together a three-run sixth to triumph 5-3 in a Top of Iowa West thriller.

"I heard Krabbe saying 'Go, go, go,'" Graham said.

It was a complete flip from the first regular season meeting three weeks ago when the Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth to snare a walk-off victory.

Down 3-2, the Cardinals (13-5, 10-4 TIC-West) earned a bit of redemption.

"Maybe we didn't hit it nearly as well, but we put the ball in play," GHV head coach Noah Krabbe said. "Had a few nice bunts, which allowed us to score quite a few runs."

With Bishop Garrigan beating North Iowa 7-4 on Monday, GHV will not be a part of a potential three-way tie for the league title. Still, it can finish no worse than tied for second.

"We lost some very important seniors, still, we filled them good with our young guys," Graham said.

Eagle Grove ace Jake Jeske was at 76 pitches entering the sixth. Wood drew a leadoff four-pitch walk then after Lucas Kral struck out, Graham and Braden Boehnke were plunked on back-to-back pitches to load the bases.

A wild pitch gave Wood the green light to cruise as the game-tying run. Once the errant throw went past Jeske, Graham had all the confidence he was going to be safe.

"We try to compete every night and that's what we showed tonight," he said.

Pinch hitter K.C. Hook ripped an RBI single to left field for an insurance run. Wood, who pitched six-plus innings, was over his pitch count limit with one batter to go. GHV closer Dalton Mills induced a game-ending popup on the infield.

Wood struck out 10 batters and used his fastball-curveball combo to fool the Eagles.

"I was going pretty well," Wood said. "Just try to keep them guessing."

It had the making of a pitching dual early.

Eagle Grove (12-9, 8-5) struck first on an RBI double by Cayden Schultz. It remained 1-0 until the fourth inning as both Jeske and Wood settled into a rhythm.

All four of GHV's runners it stranded in the first three frames were in scoring position. Wood gave up just two hits over the next four innings of his outing.

"We had a few little miscues tonight," Krabbe said. "Give credit to (Jeske), he's a really good pitcher."

In the fourth, the Cardinals took the lead with two runs. The first was on a bunt by Graham that Jeske fielded, fired over to first, but was out of the reach of Jordan Morris covering the bag.

Rafe Van Dusseldorp missed a squeeze bunt and as Graham darted towards home, he retreated back to third base. Dencklau heaved his throw just out of the reach of Nolan Krauss to get Graham back on his horse heading home.

The sophomore summersaulted to be the go-ahead run.

"I tried to avoid the tag," Graham said.

"I trust our guys to make the right read," Krabbe added. "He's got really good baseball instincts."

Two runs in the top half of the sixth gave the Eagles the lead back. They got a boost of energy when Jeske finally was able to pick off Mills at first after a handful of failed tries in the fifth.

GHV made sure that lead didn't stick for good.

"Good teams bounce back and that's exactly what we did there," Wood said.

Mills had two of the Cardinals four hits. They close the regular season against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Class 1A No. 2 Newman Catholic before opening 2A district play on Saturday versus the Cowboys.

Everyone is feeling confident in GHV's dugout.

"I have total confidence in all these guys," Krabbe said. "We've been here before. We like our matchups when it gets to the playoffs."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

