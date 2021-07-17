Cardinals can't overcome big deficit, slow offense in district title loss

Ryley Kozisek felt it was the play that halted any type of rally. That same feeling was echoed by Brody Boehnke.

When the bottom of the fourth started, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had its heart of the order due up down 3-0. Boehnke was the leadoff hitter.

He roped a line drive to New Hampton third baseman Drake Wemark who leaped and snowconed it for the first out.

"I thought that was the play of the year for that kid," Kozisek, the Cardinals head coach said. "If we would've gotten going after that, there's no doubt in my mind we would've won that game."

Nothing ever happened that frame and a 7-0 deficit was too big to overcome as the Chickasaws ended GHV's season with a 7-3 triumph on Saturday night over the top seed in Class 2A District 6 to win the district title.

New Hampton (18-15) moves on to Tuesday's substate final against top-ranked Roland-Story held at Roosevelt Field in Mason City.

"If I got that over his head, game would've been a totally different outcome," Boehnke said. "I never gave up hope because we've come down from that much before."