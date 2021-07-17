Cardinals can't overcome big deficit, slow offense in district title loss

Ryley Kozisek felt it was the play that halted any type of rally. That same feeling was echoed by Brody Boehnke.
When the bottom of the fourth started, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura had its heart of the order due up down 3-0. Boehnke was the leadoff hitter.
He roped a line drive to New Hampton third baseman Drake Wemark who leaped and snowconed it for the first out.
"I thought that was the play of the year for that kid," Kozisek, the Cardinals head coach said. "If we would've gotten going after that, there's no doubt in my mind we would've won that game."
Nothing ever happened that frame and a 7-0 deficit was too big to overcome as the Chickasaws ended GHV's season with a 7-3 triumph on Saturday night over the top seed in Class 2A District 6 to win the district title.
New Hampton (18-15) moves on to Tuesday's substate final against top-ranked Roland-Story held at Roosevelt Field in Mason City.
"If I got that over his head, game would've been a totally different outcome," Boehnke said. "I never gave up hope because we've come down from that much before."
There was nothing the Cardinals did on offense for most of the night. They stranded eight runners on base in the first six innings against the Chickasaws top pitcher Connor Rochford.
Rochford was at 109 pitches entering the seventh. He did not come back out to face one more batter. Rather, Ben Gilbert entered the mound looking to keep the shutout in tack.
GHV (21-5) started a rally.
Two runs scored on a bobble at short that came after a run crossed the plate to make it a four-run game. It loaded the bases with two outs for Braden Boehnke.
The younger brother of Brody, Braden struck out looking that ended the Cardinals season and send New Hampton one win away from the state tournament held this season at Merchants Park in Carroll.
"We just really struggled hitting tonight," Kozisek said. "It's baseball, it sucks that it happened tonight. Things just didn't go our way."
Jack Ermer, the Cardinals starter, was figured out in the top of the sixth. The Chickasaws timed up his pitches and scored four runs on five hits to turn a 3-0 lead into a 7-0 advantage.
He had allowed two earned runs in the second and an unearned run in the third. The GHV defense, which had a 91 percent fielding percentage and ab average of 2.1 errors per game, finished with three errors in its final game.
"Just get soft contacts, get outs and they just got some lucky shots," Ermer said. "You're not going to have a best day every single game. It's alright."
Ermer and Owen Pueggel each recorded two hits for the Cardinals. They are losing four seniors, two mainstays in Brody Boehnke and Ermer.
"This has been my favorite sport I've played and it kind of sucks I'm stepping away," Brody said. "It'll probably sink in later."
