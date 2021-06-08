Cardinals blow out Vikings in four innings

It took roughly 90 minutes for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team to make a statement Tuesday night.
And what a statement it was.
The Cardinals erupted for 14 hits and eight of the nine batters in the lineup crossed home plate once in their 17-0, four inning thrashing of Northwood-Kensett on the road in Northwood.
It marks the seventh straight win for GHV (7-1). It has not lost since the 14-4 season-opener to Forest City. Those two teams meet in a week in Garner.
"We're a scary team," Cardinals head coach Ryley Kozisek said. "We haven't come close to our best baseball and that's the scary part. We had something ti prove today."
The two-through-five hitters in GHV's lineup combined for nine hits and seven RBI's. Three of them scored three times, as did courtesy runner Lucas Kral.
Owen Pueggel started off the night with a two-run single in a four-run first frame on five hits. Another eight runs crossed the plate in the second on six hits and a handful of Vikings (5-6) errors.
GHV sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning. Vikings starter Isaac Renteria had an earned run average under one and hadn't allowed more than two runs in a start prior to Tuesday.
"When we go into BP, we have different type of hitting methods," outfielder Nathan Roberts said. "It plays a factor into that. Every lineup has its heart."
Two more were added in the third and three additional runs scored in the fourth to put the game in run-rule territory.
It was more than enough cushion for starter Matt Steffensmeier, who tossed 62 pitches (48 strikes) in a complete game shutout with five strikeouts.
The junior's only inning where he faced trouble was the first. Northwood-Kensett's first three hitters all had hits and put runners on second and third with one out.
Steffensmeier induced a groundout and a flyout to leave the inning unscathed. The right-hander allowed two base runners over the final three frames.
"Definitely the best I've thrown," Steffensmeier said.
Since starting 3-0, the Vikings have dropped six of their last eight contests. They have allowed double-digit runs in five of those games, winning only one.
Multiple players were running along the outfield fence afterwards. They had five errors against GHV.
"It's overall my fault, how we address fielding in practice," Northwood-Kensett head coach Matt Pfaltzgraff said. "We had six guys that had dead arms, so that takes a toll on us. Baseball is a game of failure; the best thing for them is to regroup. They need to jump up and be better, there potential is sky high."
