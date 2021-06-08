Cardinals blow out Vikings in four innings

Two more were added in the third and three additional runs scored in the fourth to put the game in run-rule territory.

It was more than enough cushion for starter Matt Steffensmeier, who tossed 62 pitches (48 strikes) in a complete game shutout with five strikeouts.

The junior's only inning where he faced trouble was the first. Northwood-Kensett's first three hitters all had hits and put runners on second and third with one out.

Steffensmeier induced a groundout and a flyout to leave the inning unscathed. The right-hander allowed two base runners over the final three frames.

"Definitely the best I've thrown," Steffensmeier said.

Since starting 3-0, the Vikings have dropped six of their last eight contests. They have allowed double-digit runs in five of those games, winning only one.

Multiple players were running along the outfield fence afterwards. They had five errors against GHV.

"It's overall my fault, how we address fielding in practice," Northwood-Kensett head coach Matt Pfaltzgraff said. "We had six guys that had dead arms, so that takes a toll on us. Baseball is a game of failure; the best thing for them is to regroup. They need to jump up and be better, there potential is sky high."

