Burt wins TOI East Player of the Year honor again, GHV sweeps honors in TOI West

The Top of Iowa all-conference baseball teams were released on Tuesday afternoon. It's no surprise that many of the best players from the area were recognized in both the Top of Iowa West and East divisions.
Newman Catholic catcher Max Burt took home Top of Iowa East Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.
The star sophomore was the anchor behind the plate all season for the top-ranked Knights. He is currently hitting .465 and has hit six home runs, 13 doubles and has 38 RBIs.
The University of Iowa baseball commit will be a major factor moving forward in Newman Catholic's state title quest.
In the Top of Iowa West, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team was rewarded for finishing with a share of the conference title. Ryley Kozisek took home Coach of the Year honors after leading the Cardinals to a tie for first place in the division with Forest City.
GHV is currently 21-4 and will play in the Class 2A, Substate 3 semifinal on Saturday against New Hampton.
On the diamond, the Cardinals were led by senior Brody Boehnke, who earned the Top of Iowa West Player of the Year award. His .573 batting average is currently fourth in all classes in the state. He has also posted seven doubles, two triples and 28 RBIs this season. Boehnke's presence at the plate will be important on Saturday.
Nashua-Plainfield head coach Levi Miller earned TOI East Coach of the Year honors. Below is the full list of the Top of Iowa all-conference baseball teams. Players in bold are area players.
Top of Iowa East first team
Jr. Cole Christiansen, Central Springs
Sr. Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield
Jr. Max Hillegas, Nashua-Plainfield
Sr. Kristian Holmvig, Nashua-Plainfield
So. Max Burt, Newman Catholic
Jr. Matthew Henrich, Newman Catholic
Jr. Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic
Jr. Kolben Miller, North Butler
Sr. Cade Hengesteg, Northwood-Kensett
Sr. Isaac Renteria, Northwood-Kensett
Sr. Spencer Krabbe, Osage
Jr. Tyler Oberfoell, Osage
Sr. Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar
So. Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar
Sr. Carter Salz, St. Ansgar
Sr. Kellen Cameron, West Fork
Top of Iowa East second team
Jr. Chase Berding, Central Springs
Jr. Drew Kelley, Central Springs
Sr. Jaden Brown, Nashua-Plainfield
Jr. Elijah Brinkley, Newman Catholic
Jr. Tim Castle, Newman Catholic
So. Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic
Jr. Henry Pittenger, North Butler
Jr. Jace Gentz, Northwood-Kensett
Sr. Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett
Sr. Ethian Tasker, Northwood-Kensett
Sr. Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett
Fr. Max Gast, Osage
Jr. Kolton Lyman, Rockford
Sr. Taylor Hillman, St. Ansgar
Fr. Regan Witt, St. Ansgar
Sr. Kayden Ames, West Fork
Top of Iowa East honorable mentions
Sr. Josh Stepleton, Central Springs
Jr. Sam Fundermann, Nashua-Plainfield
Jr. Jack Maznio, Newman Catholic
Sr. Shawn Weitzenkamp, North Butler
Sr. Carter Severson, Northwood-Kensett
Fr. Nolan Heard, Osage
Jr. Brooks Hoffman, Rockford
Sr. Justin Horgen, St. Ansgar
Sr. Noah Maske, West Fork
Top of Iowa West first team
Sr. Kyphus Goche, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Joseph Meis, Bishop Garrigan
Fr. Jake Jeske, Eagle Grove/BK
Jr. Truman Knudtson, Forest City
Sr. Noah Miller, Forest City
Sr. Brock Moore, Forest City
So. Kellen Moore, Forest City
Sr. Brody Boehnke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Jack Ermer, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
So. Owen Pueggel, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
So. Brady Hanson, Lake Mills
Sr. Casey Hanson, Lake Mills
Sr. Kade Hobbs, North Iowa
Sr. Dominyk Price, North Iowa
Top of Iowa West second team
Sr. Isaiah Byrkeland, Bishop Garrigan
So. Garrett Heying, Bishop Garrigan
Jr. Blake Morgan, Eagle Grove/BK
08 Cole Moore, Forest City
Jr. Reese Moore, Forest City
Fr. Mason Graham, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
So. Dalton Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jr. Nathan Roberts, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Sam Wood, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jr. Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills
Jr. A.J. Ramaker, Lake Mills
Sr. Evan Bollinger, North Union
Sr. Cayson Barnes, West Hancock
Jr. Mathew Francis, West Hancock
Jr. Braden Walk, West Hancock
Top of Iowa West honorable mentions
Sr. Joey Trainer, Bishop Garrigan
So. Cayden Schultz, Eagle Grove/BK
Fr. Jack Thompson, Forest City
Jr. Matt Steffensmeier, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Dalton Thorson, Lake Mills
Sr. Jacob Hofmann, North Iowa
So. Carter Morphew, North Union
So. Rylan Barnes, West Hancock
