Burt wins TOI East Player of the Year honor again, GHV sweeps honors in TOI West

The Top of Iowa all-conference baseball teams were released on Tuesday afternoon. It's no surprise that many of the best players from the area were recognized in both the Top of Iowa West and East divisions.

Newman Catholic catcher Max Burt took home Top of Iowa East Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.

The star sophomore was the anchor behind the plate all season for the top-ranked Knights. He is currently hitting .465 and has hit six home runs, 13 doubles and has 38 RBIs.

The University of Iowa baseball commit will be a major factor moving forward in Newman Catholic's state title quest.

In the Top of Iowa West, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team was rewarded for finishing with a share of the conference title. Ryley Kozisek took home Coach of the Year honors after leading the Cardinals to a tie for first place in the division with Forest City.

GHV is currently 21-4 and will play in the Class 2A, Substate 3 semifinal on Saturday against New Hampton.