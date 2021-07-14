 Skip to main content
Burt wins TOI East Player of the Year honor again, GHV sweeps honors in TOI West
TOP OF IOWA CONFERENCE AWARDS

The Top of Iowa all-conference baseball teams were released on Tuesday afternoon. It's no surprise that many of the best players from the area were recognized in both the Top of Iowa West and East divisions.

Newman Catholic catcher Max Burt took home Top of Iowa East Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.

The star sophomore was the anchor behind the plate all season for the top-ranked Knights. He is currently hitting .465 and has hit six home runs, 13 doubles and has 38 RBIs.

The University of Iowa baseball commit will be a major factor moving forward in Newman Catholic's state title quest.

Newman Catholic baseball vs St. Ansgar - Max Burt

Newman Catholic's Max Burt steps behind the plate to catch against St. Ansgar in a Top of Iowa East conference game in Mason City earlier this season.

In the Top of Iowa West, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team was rewarded for finishing with a share of the conference title. Ryley Kozisek took home Coach of the Year honors after leading the Cardinals to a tie for first place in the division with Forest City.

GHV is currently 21-4 and will play in the Class 2A, Substate 3 semifinal on Saturday against New Hampton.

On the diamond, the Cardinals were led by senior Brody Boehnke, who earned the Top of Iowa West Player of the Year award. His .573 batting average is currently fourth in all classes in the state. He has also posted seven doubles, two triples and 28 RBIs this season. Boehnke's presence at the plate will be important on Saturday.

Brody Boehnke

Brody Boehnke watches on from behind the plate earlier this season. The GHV senior took home Top of Iowa West Player of the Year honors.

Nashua-Plainfield head coach Levi Miller earned TOI East Coach of the Year honors. Below is the full list of the Top of Iowa all-conference baseball teams. Players in bold are area players.

Top of Iowa East first team

Jr. Cole Christiansen, Central Springs

Sr. Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield

Jr. Max Hillegas, Nashua-Plainfield

Sr. Kristian Holmvig, Nashua-Plainfield

So. Max Burt, Newman Catholic

Jr. Matthew Henrich, Newman Catholic

Jr. Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic

Jr. Kolben Miller, North Butler

Sr. Cade Hengesteg, Northwood-Kensett

Sr. Isaac Renteria, Northwood-Kensett

Sr. Spencer Krabbe, Osage

Jr. Tyler Oberfoell, Osage

Sr. Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar

So. Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar

Sr. Carter Salz, St. Ansgar

Sr. Kellen Cameron, West Fork

Top of Iowa East second team

Jr. Chase Berding, Central Springs

Jr. Drew Kelley, Central Springs

Sr. Jaden Brown, Nashua-Plainfield

Jr. Elijah Brinkley, Newman Catholic

Jr. Tim Castle, Newman Catholic

So. Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic

Jr. Henry Pittenger, North Butler

Jr. Jace Gentz, Northwood-Kensett

Sr. Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett

Sr. Ethian Tasker, Northwood-Kensett

Sr. Brandon Varner, Northwood-Kensett

Fr. Max Gast, Osage

Jr. Kolton Lyman, Rockford

Sr. Taylor Hillman, St. Ansgar

Fr. Regan Witt, St. Ansgar

Sr. Kayden Ames, West Fork

Top of Iowa East honorable mentions

Sr. Josh Stepleton, Central Springs

Jr. Sam Fundermann, Nashua-Plainfield

Jr. Jack Maznio, Newman Catholic

Sr. Shawn Weitzenkamp, North Butler

Sr. Carter Severson, Northwood-Kensett

Fr. Nolan Heard, Osage

Jr. Brooks Hoffman, Rockford

Sr. Justin Horgen, St. Ansgar

Sr. Noah Maske, West Fork

Top of Iowa West first team

Sr. Kyphus Goche, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Joseph Meis, Bishop Garrigan

Fr. Jake Jeske, Eagle Grove/BK

Jr. Truman Knudtson, Forest City

Sr. Noah Miller, Forest City

Sr. Brock Moore, Forest City

So. Kellen Moore, Forest City

Sr. Brody Boehnke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Jack Ermer, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

So. Owen Pueggel, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

So. Brady Hanson, Lake Mills

Sr. Casey Hanson, Lake Mills

Sr. Kade Hobbs, North Iowa

Sr. Dominyk Price, North Iowa

Top of Iowa West second team

Sr. Isaiah Byrkeland, Bishop Garrigan

So. Garrett Heying, Bishop Garrigan

Jr. Blake Morgan, Eagle Grove/BK 

08 Cole Moore, Forest City

Jr. Reese Moore, Forest City

Fr. Mason Graham, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

So. Dalton Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Jr. Nathan Roberts, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Sam Wood, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Jr. Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills

Jr. A.J. Ramaker, Lake Mills

Sr. Evan Bollinger, North Union

Sr. Cayson Barnes, West Hancock

Jr. Mathew Francis, West Hancock

Jr. Braden Walk, West Hancock

Top of Iowa West honorable mentions

Sr. Joey Trainer, Bishop Garrigan

So. Cayden Schultz, Eagle Grove/BK

Fr. Jack Thompson, Forest City

Jr. Matt Steffensmeier, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Dalton Thorson, Lake Mills

Sr. Jacob Hofmann, North Iowa

So. Carter Morphew, North Union

So. Rylan Barnes, West Hancock

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

