Bulldogs, Comets seasons come to a close

Mason City Mohawks hosted Fort Dodge baseball at Roosevelt Field on Friday.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Charles City came into its respective Class 3A substate quarterfinals on Friday night as underdogs. Both had records under the .500 threshold and facing teams that were over 10 games above .500.

Neither pulled off an upset on the road.

The Bulldogs, seeded seventh, fell to second-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0 while the sixth-seeded Comets dropped a close contest against third-seeded Humboldt 13-9.

It ends the seasons for the two schools. Hampton-Dumont closes at 10-22 while Charles City ends at 12-19.

In the opening inning between the Comets and Wildcats, it was back and forth. Charles City opened with three runs only for Humboldt to respond with four.

After scoring a run in each of the next two frames, the Comets took the lead again at 5-4.

Then the team that finished runner-up in the North Central Conference behind Webster City started to pull away as Humboldt scored nine unanswered runs to turn a one-run deficit into an eight-run lead.

Charles City started to mount a comeback with four runs in the seventh, but the hole was too big to dig out of. Kaden Berry, Jaxon Daniels and Tino Tamayo each had two hits and drove in two runs.