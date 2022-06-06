Bulldogs' bats stymied in loss to Humboldt

Humboldt is now the latest on the list teams that have gotten out to strong starts against Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

The Bulldogs have managed to come back and win in a couple of those games, but Monday night they fell short as the Wildcats needed just two runs in the first and one run in the second to win a 3-1 North Central Conference contest.

"That's a big part of our game that we need to fix if we wanna win," senior Cal Heeren said.

With the lone run for HD-CAL coming in the sixth inning on an RBI groundout from Tucker Heeren, the bats were almost entirely shut down.

Jayden Gargano pitched six innings for Humboldt, striking out four and allowing just the one run.

It was consensus among the Bulldogs that Gargano wasn't doing anything too special on the mound to throw them off, but they still tipped the cap as he was able to do what needed to be done to get the win.

"He was around the zone the whole time missing our bats, and that's part of the game," head coach Matt Lokenvitz said." Pitching where we can't hit it."

What was most concerning for Lokenvitz were the mental lapses that led to the runs given up in the early going.

The first one for Humboldt was scored on a pickoff attempt gone wrong on the runner on third, which hit him and allowed him to score. Then a foul pop-up right by first base was dropped.

Lokenvitz believes the guys that were participating in spring sports need some more reps and that things will begin to clean up, but he still believes these missed opportunities have to be fixed ASAP.

"It's the mental side of the game," he said. "We should've been able to get out of that first inning without giving up a run. We threw it off a guys' back and we drop a ball over at first base. You don't make this [play] or you make that one, all of a sudden you get out with nobody scoring.

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs have a busy slate of games still to come this week. Lokenvist contrasted this time of year from football where you have an entire week to dwell on what happened.

In baseball, you better be ready the very next day.

Arms will be tested with seven games being played this week, but Heeren isn't worried about the arms. Moving forward, the Bulldogs need the bats to come alive.

"We need to get some more guys in the cage and get better at hitting," Heeren said. "That'll go a long ways, because our pitching is pretty good right now."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.