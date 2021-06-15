Brothers for life: Hanson and Barnes siblings share love of baseball together

They are two years apart. They bat in the top-3 in the lineup. They are on the same side of the infield when neither of them takes the mound. They play multiple sports together.
Casey and Brady Hanson of Lake Mills, plus Cayson and Rylan Barnes of West Hancock, share a lot of things in common.
Playing the sport of baseball, and being some of the best hitters on their respective teams, is one of them.
"We always talk with each other on the infield," Cayson said. "They're both great athletes in all the sports they do. There's little similarities."
In Monday night's Top of Iowa West matchup in Britt where the Bulldogs bested the Eagles, 6-2, Brady was at shortstop and Casey at his home at third base. It is the same defensive alignment for Rylan (third) and Cayson (short).
It is an experience none of them take for granted.
"We talk a lot, say a lot of stupid crap," Casey said.
Wild children
Chris Throne has been around the Hanson brothers since they were kids. The Bulldogs head baseball coach went to the same church that Casey and Brady's mother took them to.
"(She) had a handful," Throne said with a chuckle.
Is that still the case as they have gotten older?
"Brady up until this year didn't talk as much, he's a little more of the quieter one," Throne added. "Casey, whatever comes to his head, he's going to say. Sometimes I have to quiet him down a little bit."
Injuries have derailed Casey and Brady being able to play a full baseball season together. The latter has been the one that couldn't get the injury bug off of him.
The duo did get a full football season together in the fall. They also were a part of the top-10 Lake Mills wrestling program.
"Hopefully he stays healthy," Casey said. "It is great to have that brother aspect where we challenge each other. When one screws up, it is almost like the other will make the play."
There's a competitive fire that burns inside the two. It has led to plenty of arguments and wanting to prove who is better between the other. Brady has the desire to best his older brother.
"When he makes a play, I want to make a play; when he gets a hit, I want to get a hit," he said. "When he's going to push you, I want to be better than he is and it pushes you more."
Out of the sports they play, both said baseball is the one that was deemed a first love. Their father got them involved with it at a young age.
It has stuck.
"As a little kid, baseball is one of the easier sports to get into," Brady said. "We were fortunate to be on multiple travel teams."
Throne has been more than pleased with the leadership Casey has brought to the table, not only for his brother, but the entire team. Brady is one of five underclassmen on the Lake Mills varsity roster.
"It's been awesome," Throne said. "They never really get on each other, but they'll let each other know when they need to be better. They bring the spirit up."
Sugar coating isn't for the Barnes
Cayson and Rylan have a relationship where they tell it like it is. When one messes up, they don't beat around the bush.
It has always been like that since being in high school.
"If one of us does something good, we're not going to over hype each other," Cayson said. "It helps us, especially when we play together. We definitely get after each other."
They were heavy contributors for the Eagles basketball team. Rylan led them in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and field goal percentage, while Cayson finished ahead in blocks.
They both started all 24 games for West Hancock.
"That's when we got the most interaction with each other," Rylan said.
Rylan had witnessed his older brother from afar during football season in 2021 to go with Cayson's first two years at West Hancock. It pushed Rylan to better himself so he can be on the same level.
So far, it has paid off.
"That’s, of course, been a lot of fun," Rylan said. “I tried to get where he’s at and now once he leaves, I can try to go to the next level.
Baseball is a different animal since their father, Jeremy, is the head coach. He has appreciated the extended time he gets to spend with his two sons.
"You got your two kids on the team, but I treat every one of them like my own," Jeremy said. "They love every sport. They got to take the opportunity they have to play with each other and run with it."
Cayson and Rylan grew up in a competitive household that valued athletics. No matter the age, they always were doing something in their backyard, a nearby field or a court.
That allowed a bond that was already tight-knit to grow.
"Even if we were in the same grade, we'd still have a good time playing together," Cayson said. "Whatever sport is in season is our favorite. That's the sport we're going 100 percent."
"We've always been going after each other," Rylan added. "It definitely helped me having an older brother. It was fin growing up."
Emotional times
In under a month, the senior night celebrations will start to commence. And a couple of weeks after that, the postseason gets underway. Any given night could mean the end for the prep careers of Casey and Cayson.
No one amongst the group of four is thinking about that at this time.
"It is definitely going to be hard not playing with him again," Rylan said.
Throne is already predicting what could happen between the Hansons.
"I don't think they'll let anyone else know," he said. "Casey might show a little emotion; Brady I guarantee will hold it into himself and deal with it that way. It is going to be emotional for a lot of people."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.