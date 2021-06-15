Brothers for life: Hanson and Barnes siblings share love of baseball together

Is that still the case as they have gotten older?

"Brady up until this year didn't talk as much, he's a little more of the quieter one," Throne added. "Casey, whatever comes to his head, he's going to say. Sometimes I have to quiet him down a little bit."

Injuries have derailed Casey and Brady being able to play a full baseball season together. The latter has been the one that couldn't get the injury bug off of him.

The duo did get a full football season together in the fall. They also were a part of the top-10 Lake Mills wrestling program.

"Hopefully he stays healthy," Casey said. "It is great to have that brother aspect where we challenge each other. When one screws up, it is almost like the other will make the play."

There's a competitive fire that burns inside the two. It has led to plenty of arguments and wanting to prove who is better between the other. Brady has the desire to best his older brother.

"When he makes a play, I want to make a play; when he gets a hit, I want to get a hit," he said. "When he's going to push you, I want to be better than he is and it pushes you more."