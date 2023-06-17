An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Davenport Assumption turned out the lights on Williamsburg 12-3 during this Iowa baseball game.

In recent action on June 7, Williamsburg faced off against Anamosa and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.