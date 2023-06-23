Hampton-Dumont-CAL rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 11-1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden on June 23 in Iowa baseball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.