Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dubuque Hempstead's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 11-1 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on May 30.

In recent action on May 24, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.