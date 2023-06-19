Nashua-Plainfield put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Manly Central Springs for a 11-1 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 14, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Osage on June 14 at Osage High School.

