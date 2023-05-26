Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon trailed at the end of the third inning before rallying for an 8-4 win over Iowa City Regina in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on May 26.

Recently on May 18, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Durant in a baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.