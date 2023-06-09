A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Marion Linn-Mar during a 9-3 win over Dubuque Hempstead on June 9 in Iowa baseball.
In recent action on May 30, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington.
