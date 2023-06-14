Lisbon tipped and eventually toppled Cascade 5-1 at Cascade High on June 14 in Iowa baseball action.
Recently on June 6, Lisbon squared off with Iowa City Regina in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.