Letts Louisa-Muscatine showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Lone Tree 13-5 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on May 25, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against New London .

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.