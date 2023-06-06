Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Letts Louisa-Muscatine broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 11-2 explosion on Wapello on June 6 in Iowa baseball.

In recent action on May 30, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Lone Tree.

