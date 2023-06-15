Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a 10-0 shutout during this Iowa baseball game.
In recent action on June 10, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Ankeny Centennial and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on June 6 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.
