Greene North Butler fans held their breath in an uneasy 13-12 victory over Clarksville on June 1 in Iowa baseball action.
Recently on May 25, Greene North Butler squared off with Eldora South Hardin in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.