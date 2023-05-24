In recent action on May 20, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Ankeny and Dubuque Hempstead took on Davenport North on May 19 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.