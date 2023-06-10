No quarter was granted as Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar blunted Charles City's plans 8-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 10.

In recent action on June 2, Charles City faced off against Waukon and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Clarksville on June 6 at Saint Ansgar High School.

