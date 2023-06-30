Mighty close, mighty fine, Cedar Rapids Prairie wore a victory shine after clipping Epworth Western Dubuque 3-2 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on June 30 in Iowa baseball action.
In recent action on June 26, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Hempstead.
