Cedar Rapids CR Washington left no doubt in recording a 12-2 beating of Central City in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
Recently on June 14, Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.