Cedar Falls showed its poise to outlast a game Cedar Rapids Prairie squad for an 8-6 victory at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on June 29 in Iowa baseball action.
In recent action on June 23, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Waukee Northwest and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on June 23 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.