Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson as it was blanked 8-0 by Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

Recently on June 10, Cedar Falls squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.