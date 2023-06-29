Cedar Falls snatches victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-5

Cedar Falls fans held their breath in an uneasy 7-5 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie during this Iowa baseball game.

Cedar Falls delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-6

Cedar Falls showed its poise to outlast a game Cedar Rapids Prairie squad for an 8-6 victory at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on June 29 in Iowa baseball action.

Charles City triumphs in strong showing over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 16-6

Charles City painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's pitching for a 16-6 win at Charles City High on June 29 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 16, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with Osage in a baseball game.

Monticello engineers impressive victory over Anamosa 11-4

Monticello ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Anamosa 11-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 29.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon slides past Manchester West Delaware in fretful clash 4-3

A sigh of relief filled the air in Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's locker room after a trying 4-3 test with Manchester West Delaware in Iowa high school baseball on June 29.

In recent action on June 15, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Williamsburg.

