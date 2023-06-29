Cedar Falls snatches victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-5
Cedar Falls fans held their breath in an uneasy 7-5 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie during this Iowa baseball game.
In recent action on June 23, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Waukee Northwest and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on June 23 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
Cedar Falls delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-6
Cedar Falls showed its poise to outlast a game Cedar Rapids Prairie squad for an 8-6 victory at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on June 29 in Iowa baseball action.
Charles City triumphs in strong showing over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 16-6
Charles City painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's pitching for a 16-6 win at Charles City High on June 29 in Iowa baseball action.
Recently on June 16, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with Osage in a baseball game.
Monticello engineers impressive victory over Anamosa 11-4
Monticello ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Anamosa 11-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 29.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon slides past Manchester West Delaware in fretful clash 4-3
A sigh of relief filled the air in Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's locker room after a trying 4-3 test with Manchester West Delaware in Iowa high school baseball on June 29.
In recent action on June 15, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Williamsburg.
