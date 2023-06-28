Osage pours it on Northwood-Kensett 12-2

Osage stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 12-2 win over Northwood-Kensett in Iowa high school baseball action on June 28.

Tipton nets nifty victory over Calamus-Wheatland 11-10

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tipton nabbed it to nudge past Calamus-Wheatland 11-10 on June 28 in Iowa baseball.

Calamus-Wheatland explodes past Winthrop East Buchanan 8-3

Calamus-Wheatland's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Winthrop East Buchanan 8-3 in Iowa high school baseball on June 28.

