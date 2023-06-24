Calmar South Winn slips past Osage 6-4

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Calmar South Winn nabbed it to nudge past Osage 6-4 on June 24 in Iowa baseball.

Recently on June 16, Osage squared off with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a baseball game.

Goose Lake Northeast mollywopps Riverside Highland 15-8

Goose Lake Northeast flexed its muscle and floored Riverside Highland 15-8 during this Iowa baseball game.

In recent action on June 19, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Durant.

Kalona Hillcrest Academy races in front to lap Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 12-2

Kalona Hillcrest Academy tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 12-2 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley hits the gas after slow start to blow past Solon 6-2

Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley trailed at the end of the third inning before rallying for a 6-2 win over Solon in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 24.

In recent action on June 19, Solon faced off against Van Horne Benton.

Osage holds off Lansing Kee High 8-7

Osage weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning an 8-7 victory against Lansing Kee High on June 24 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 16, Osage faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar.

Troy Mills North Linn tells Riverside Highland "No Soup For You" in shutout 4-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Troy Mills North Linn stopped Riverside Highland to the tune of a 4-0 shutout in Iowa high school baseball on June 24.

