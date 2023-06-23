Cedar Falls blanks Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in shutout performance 8-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson as it was blanked 8-0 by Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

Recently on June 10, Cedar Falls squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a baseball game.

No scoring allowed: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pushes past Waterloo West 4-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy as it shut out Waterloo West 4-0 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 23.

In recent action on June 15, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

Score no more: Cedar Rapids Prairie's defense breaks down Waukee Northwest 1-0

Cedar Rapids Prairie played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Waukee Northwest in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Recently on June 12, Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a baseball game.

Cedar Rapids Prairie blanks Johnston 1-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Cedar Rapids Prairie proved that in blanking Johnston 1-0 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

Powerhouse performance: Clear Lake roars to big win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12-6

Clear Lake's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12-6 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

Recently on June 16, Clear Lake squared off with Red Oak in a baseball game.

Forest City trips Britt West Hancock in tenacious tussle 5-3

Forest City found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Britt West Hancock 5-3 on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 19, Forest City faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa.

Goose Lake Northeast escapes close call with Wilton 2-1

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Goose Lake Northeast wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Wilton on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 14, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Wilton took on Davenport North on June 14 at Davenport North High School.

Quick jolt prompts Hampton-Dumont-CAL to power past Iowa Falls-Alden 11-1

Hampton-Dumont-CAL rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 11-1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden on June 23 in Iowa baseball.

In recent action on June 13, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Janesville.

Iowa City stonewalls Dubuque Hempstead 3-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Iowa City stopped Dubuque Hempstead to the tune of a 3-0 shutout on June 23 in Iowa baseball.

Iowa City produces precision performance against Dubuque Hempstead 9-1

Iowa City's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dubuque Hempstead 9-1 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

Storm warning: Solon unleashes full fury on Iowa City Regina 8-1

Solon offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Iowa City Regina during this 8-1 victory at Iowa City Regina High on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 14, Iowa City Regina faced off against Burlington Notre Dame and Solon took on Van Horne Benton on June 19 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Wellman Mid-Prairie survives taut tilt with Durant 12-11

Wellman Mid-Prairie found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Durant 12-11 in Iowa high school baseball on June 23.

In recent action on June 19, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against West Liberty.

