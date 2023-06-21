Cedar Rapids CR Washington catches fast wind, sails away from Central City 12-2

Cedar Rapids CR Washington left no doubt in recording a 12-2 beating of Central City in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Recently on June 14, Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a baseball game.

Sweating it out: Donnellson Central Lee edges Kalona Hillcrest Academy 6-5

Donnellson Central Lee surfed the tension to ride to a 6-5 win over Kalona Hillcrest Academy during this Iowa baseball game.

Recently on June 7, Kalona Hillcrest Academy squared off with Keosauqua Van Buren in a baseball game.

Dubuque Hempstead wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Davenport West 12-2

Dubuque Hempstead's fast beginning disarmed Davenport West, and it was a tell-tale element in Wednesday's 12-2 decision on June 21 in Iowa baseball.

In recent action on June 13, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Eldridge North Scott.

Lisbon routs Edgewood Ed-Co 13-1

Lisbon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Edgewood Ed-Co 13-1 Wednesday on June 21 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 14, Lisbon faced off against Cascade.

Vice-grip defense fuels Mediapolis' win over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 11-0

Mediapolis corralled Letts Louisa-Muscatine's offense and never let go to fuel a 11-0 victory at Mediapolis High on June 21 in Iowa baseball action.

