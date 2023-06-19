Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rushes in front, finishes there to beat Davenport Central 6-4

The national anthem was barely over when Bettendorf Pleasant Valley gained control with a spurt that proved crucial in a 6-4 victory against Davenport Central on June 19 in Iowa baseball.

Too wild to tame: Davenport Assumption topples Davenport North 4-1

Davenport Assumption pushed past Davenport North for a 4-1 win in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 14, Davenport North faced off against Wilton and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Davenport Assumption blanks Davenport North 17-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Davenport Assumption shutout Davenport North 17-0 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Dubuque Wahlert grinds out close victory over Iowa City West 10-8

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Dubuque Wahlert did just enough to beat Iowa City West 10-8 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 19.

In recent action on June 10, Iowa City West faced off against Iowa City Regina.

Dubuque Wahlert edges Iowa City West in tough test 3-2

Dubuque Wahlert posted a narrow 3-2 win over Iowa City West on June 19 in Iowa baseball action.

Forest City tames Buffalo Center North Iowa's offense 16-0

Forest City's defense throttled Buffalo Center North Iowa, resulting in a 16-0 shutout for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 19.

Recently on June 14, Forest City squared off with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a baseball game.

Goose Lake Northeast collects victory over Durant 9-5

Playing with a winning hand, Goose Lake Northeast trumped Durant 9-5 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 14, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland.

Keosauqua Van Buren takes victory lap past Lone Tree 25-2

Keosauqua Van Buren built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 25-2 win over Lone Tree in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

In recent action on June 7, Keosauqua Van Buren faced off against Kalona Hillcrest Academy.

Some kind of impressive: Lisbon pounds Preston Easton Valley 9-2

Lisbon stomped on Preston Easton Valley 9-2 during this Iowa baseball game.

Recently on June 14, Lisbon squared off with Cascade in a baseball game.

Nashua-Plainfield delivers smashing punch to stump Manly Central Springs 11-1

Nashua-Plainfield put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Manly Central Springs for a 11-1 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 14, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Osage on June 14 at Osage High School.

Bent but not broken: Van Horne Benton weathers scare to dispatch Solon 4-3

Van Horne Benton posted a narrow 4-3 win over Solon in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

In recent action on June 14, Van Horne Benton faced off against West Liberty and Solon took on Fairfield on June 14 at Fairfield High School.

Wellman Mid-Prairie earns solid win over West Liberty 6-3

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Wellman Mid-Prairie still prevailed 6-3 against West Liberty in Iowa high school baseball on June 19.

Recently on June 14, West Liberty squared off with Van Horne Benton in a baseball game.

Tough tussle: Wellman Mid-Prairie breaks free from West Liberty 3-2

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Wellman Mid-Prairie passed in a 3-2 victory at West Liberty's expense in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

West Burlington triumphs in strong showing over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 15-6

West Burlington scored early and often to roll over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 15-6 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

In recent action on June 6, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Wapello.

