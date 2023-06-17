Storm warning: Davenport Assumption rains down on Williamsburg 12-3

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Davenport Assumption turned out the lights on Williamsburg 12-3 during this Iowa baseball game.

In recent action on June 7, Williamsburg faced off against Anamosa and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Davenport Assumption overcomes Burlington Notre Dame 5-1

Davenport Assumption called "game" in the waning moments of a 5-1 defeat of Burlington Notre Dame in Iowa high school baseball on June 17.

In recent action on June 13, Davenport Assumption faced off against Burlington.

Marion's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Davenport Central 9-5

Marion trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 9-5 win over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Recently on June 10, Davenport Central squared off with Ankeny Centennial in a baseball game.

Too close for comfort: Marion strains past Burlington 11-10

Marion could finally catch its breath after a close call against Burlington in a 11-10 victory for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 17.

In recent action on June 13, Burlington faced off against Davenport Assumption.

