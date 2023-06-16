Harlan holds off Solon 5-4
Harlan showed its poise to outlast a game Solon squad for a 5-4 victory at Harlan Community High on June 16 in Iowa baseball action.
Recently on June 3, Solon squared off with Iowa City West in a baseball game.
Red Oak blanks Clear Lake 3-0
Red Oak didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Clear Lake's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in Iowa high school baseball action on June 16.
Tough tussle: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar breaks free from Osage 4-3
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 4-3 over Osage in Iowa high school baseball on June 16.
In recent action on June 5, Osage faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Charles City on June 10 at Charles City High School.
