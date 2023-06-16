Harlan holds off Solon 5-4

Harlan showed its poise to outlast a game Solon squad for a 5-4 victory at Harlan Community High on June 16 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 3, Solon squared off with Iowa City West in a baseball game.

Red Oak blanks Clear Lake 3-0

Red Oak didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Clear Lake's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in Iowa high school baseball action on June 16.

Tough tussle: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar breaks free from Osage 4-3

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 4-3 over Osage in Iowa high school baseball on June 16.

