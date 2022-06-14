Beukema a versatile piece to Eagles ascension in TIC-West

For as long as Varsity Bound dates back in its history, the 2009 season, West Hancock's baseball team hasn't had a winning season. It has won double-digit games twice in that stretch.

Perhaps the 2022 version of the Eagles are reversing fortunes. They currently sit at 5-5 overall and are one game back in the loss column behind three of their Top of Iowa West rivals.

"I've been a part of this team for awhile and it feels like a different team almost," senior Levi Eckels said. "It gives a lot of hope."

One of the more impactful players is a freshman who was a consistent starter as an eighth grader and has made strides in his game at the plate and on the mound.

Zach Beukema is one of West Hancock's top hitters with a batting average of .333 and he leads its offense with 14 runs batted in plus is second on the team with 12 hits.

On the bump, he's 1-0 in five appearances with an earned run average under 2.30 and sports 20 strikeouts. He's got one save on the year in just over nine innings pitched.

"I think they trust me a lot," Beukema said. "I spend all-year round playing it."

Baseball is Beukema's favorite sport. He has put in plenty of hours honing his craft and the improvements speak for themselves. He had just eight hits in 54 plate appearances last summer and had an ERA north of six.

His fastball has better velocity this summer and has played all over the diamond, making starts at catcher and shortstop.

"The difference this year is we've got more versatility," Eagles head coach Jeremy Barnes said. "We got more kids that we can bounce around."

Since freshmen have a limited number of pitches in a game and a week, Barnes has been using Beukema as the closer. He came on in the seventh in Monday's contest against Lake Mills.

He struck out the side when he inherited a runner on first base.

"I feel like catching, I came in a lot easier because I was loose and I feel better about myself," Beukema said. "Once I hit a first pitch (strike), I was good to go."

It is a role that Barnes believes the right-hander is comfortable in, but admitted he does what to give Beukema some starts as the season goes and into his sophomore year.

"I think he thrives on it," Barnes said. "That's the sign of a good player. He wants the ball in his hands."

The Eagles do have some sort of comfortability when Beukema takes the mound as the closer, or when he's behind the plate, or when he's one of the vocal leaders of the infield defense.

"He has a lot of potential and he has plenty of room to grow," Dylan Smidt said. "We rally behind him, much like everyone here."

"We are not surprised because he really does love baseball," Eckels added. "He puts in the effort. If he keeps his head in it, he's as good as just about anybody we have."

Buekema has not been too surprised he has made an impact. Even Barnes wasn't afraid to play him last season.

"When he came in the first practice, you see a kid like that, you know they're to be good," Barnes said. "With that being said, Zach's got a lot to learn if he wants to be a great player, he's got to fine tune some of the things he does."

West Hancock swept Lake Mills in the regular season for the first time in Barnes' tenure. It is a program that has not gained much traction in baseball, but have since won two straight.

It will travel to Eagle Grove for a doubleheader then face Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, currently second in the league, to close the week.

"If we play good ball, we can be pretty (dang) good," Barnes said. "We've been in every game we've played. What's keeping us from winning games is ourselves. They got fight in them and you've got to appreciate that a lot."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

