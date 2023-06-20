LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills stole a 3-2 win at home against Osage in extra innings with a walk off RBI single from senior Brady Hanson, Monday night.

After struggling at the plate all night, the Bulldogs were able to count on their senior leader who smashed a ball deep into left field in the bottom of the eighth inning to bring home freshman Stephen Brandenburg and secure the team’s ninth win of the season.

Hanson had his fair share of struggles at the plate before his walk off hit and had only reached base once due to an error. But when his team needed him the most, he stepped up and was able to end his teams two game losing skid the ended last week with.

“I didn’t do too well at the plate tonight, but the older you get the more you realize things can turn around in one instant, in one pitch, you just take every pitch like it’s your first one and swing away,” Hanson said.

Lake Mills head coach Joel Koch had full trust in Hanson to put a ball in play for the team and knew that his experience at the plate was what they needed most in that moment.

“If there’s a guy I could put in that spot I would put Brady in that spot every time because he’s calm, cool and collected,” Koch said. “He’s been in that situation before and he’s just a guy that we know can get the job done.”

The Bulldogs other two runs came off an RBI single to right field from junior Eli Menke in the opening inning, and the other from junior Chase Gaetzke on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.

Lake Mills was backed up by underclassmen arms on the mound in eighth grader Lucas Holgeland and sophomore Kane Koch. They gave up a combined six hits to the Green Devils which included just one extra base knock on a double from sophomore Jake Krebsbach.

Coach Koch praised each of his pitchers for how they played tonight and what their arms bring to the bullpen.

“We’re really looking forward to having him (Holgeland) here, he’s just been great in every start he’s had, he’s kind of a “joe cool guy” nothing really gets to him,” Coach Koch said. “Kane Koch, he’s seen plenty of time on the mound, he’s really developed a nice two-seamer this year that’s moving really well for him and it sets up off-speed pitches really well.”

Osage struggled to create hits in crucial situations throughout the night and saw a total of nine runners left on base including six in scoring position. The Green Devils had the bases loaded in both the fourth and seventh inning and were unable to score any runs on ether opportunity.

“We didn’t have any clutch hitting and they did, they put the ball in play, and they had some good hits, we didn’t have many good hits,” Osage head coach Matt Gast said. “That’s kind of been our downfall this year is we haven’t figured out how to put the ball in play.”

Gast also said that his team's approach to the plate has limited them in crucial situations and plans to work on the kid's mentality in the box to compliment the other side of the ball.

“I told them we’re pitching pretty good and we’re playing good defense so those are two big things but, we got to score some runs,” Gast said. “A lot of times we get two strikes, we miss a bunt or foul it off and stuff and we get in bad counts.”

Both teams’ next matchups will be at their respective home fields Wednesday night where they look to complete season sweeps against Top of Iowa Conference opponents, with Lake Mills hosting Eagle Grove and Osage taking on North Butler.