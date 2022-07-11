Baseball and fun go together for Newman Catholic

Heavy is the head that wears the bubble gum bucket hat.

Whoever hits a home run for Newman Catholic will be met at home plate with the usual celebration you can expect at a high school baseball game.

But with the Knights, an unexpected item takes center stage.

The latest to wear it was Max Burt after he cranked a solo shot to left field during the Knights 16-1 district final win over West Hancock on Saturday.

"That's our little reward," senior Eli Brinkley said. "Somebody hits a home run, we have a little joke and have a little fun. You hit a home run so you get the crown, the Dubble Bubble bucket. Then you put a little tally down for the season."

But the Dubble Bubble bucket wasn't always the go-to fashion piece for the team. It had a predecessor.

Starting the home run tradition with a pink construction hat, the plastic headgear ultimately broke.

Some thought went into the decision on what would take up the honor of assuming the fallen construction hat's role.

"We had to find something new that was a little bit more durable," Brinkley said.

The rest is history.

The idea began to form when the team would see different MLB and college teams that had hats or coats for players to wear after they had crossed home plate, and the Knights wanted to create their own version of it.

"It's definitely funny when you put it on," University of Iowa commit Doug Taylor said. "I mean, a bucket on your head. It's just funny."

Does it add any extra motivation?

"You definitely wanna hit a home run more when you get to wear the bucket," he said.

The hat also serves as a humorous reminder that the game of baseball doesn't always need to be so serious.

The regular season is a grind, and the stress of the postseason can block out the fun and create unhealthy tunnel vision.

That's something that Newman hopes to avoid with little traditions such as the home plate coronation.

"Obviously you wanna work hard every day, but you have to find those little moments where you're still having fun with the game," Taylor said.

With a game against Bishop Garrigan in Clarion on Tuesday providing a chance to make it back to state, Newman was able to exorcise the demons of last year's district final loss to Northwood-Kensett on Saturday against the Eagles.

An upset that snapped a streak of 13 straight state tournament appearances, which was an Iowa high school record, the Knights hope to start a new streak this year with a win over the Golden Bears.

Happy with the position they're in ahead of the matchup, the feeling around the team is one of confidence and fortune.

"We feel really good," head coach Alex Bohl said. "We've got all of our arms available, I like the way we're swinging it at the plate right now. We've gotta clean a few things up defensively, but we couldn't have asked for a better position to be in right now."

Regardless of what comes next, you can be sure the team will have some fun.

That love of the game mixed with the friendship and camaraderie that shines through out on the field is what makes the Knights so special, and Bohl believes they represent what high school sports are supposed to promote.

"This group is a group of characters," he said. "The best part about them is that they love being together. They love being at the diamond and playing baseball. Honestly, that's what it's all about."