On Wednesday, 12 area baseball players received All-District honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

In Class 4A, Mason City’s Kaden Tyler was the first-team third baseman in the North Central district. The senior hit .381 this season for the Riverhawks and led the team with 53 hits, including 27 for extra bases. He also stole 18 bases.

Ethen Roberts was a second-team selection in the utility spot after leading Mason City with a 1.64 ERA and a 5-3 record with 63 strikeouts. He was also a standout on offense, posting a team-high 19 stolen bases and hitting .286.

Both Tyler and Roberts were All-Iowa Alliance selections.

Four Newman Catholic and a pair of Saint Ansgar players made up the 1A Central District.

Max Burt, Doug Taylor, Cal McGuire and Gage Peterson were the Knights selected after the team reached a regional final.

Taylor finished second in Class 1A – third in the state – with 118 strikeouts. He also had a 9-1 record on the season. At the plate, his 49 runs were a Class 1A best and he hit .392 and stole 41 bases.

Burt’s 11 home runs were second in the state this season and he finished with a .505 average. He was also top five with 48 RBIs, hit 13 doubles and struck out 85 batters on the mound.

Peterson and McGuire hit .410 and .361 respectively and Peterson hit 15 doubles.

Saint Ansgar duo Tate Mayer and Jayce Schwiesow were the team’s all-district honorees after leading the Saints to the state tournament for the first time since 2008.

Mayer led the Saints with a 0.86 ERA and stuck out 108 batters. He also hit .327 with 10 doubles and stole 21 bases

Schwiesow posted a team-bests with a .457 batting average, 12 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs with 21 swiped bags. The sophomore also had a 0.96 ERA with a team-high nine wins.

Newman’s Kellen Kantaris and Toby Keston as well as Saints junior Max Beland were on the second team.