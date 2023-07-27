The baseball talent in North Iowa was on full display again in 2023. Here are the Globe Gazette's All-Area Baseball Teams.

Co-Players of the Year: Doug Taylor and Max Burt, Newman Catholic

Taylor and Burt have been linked together their entire careers, whether it be in baseball or other sports. This season was no different.

Taylor was phenomenal on the mound in his final season as a Knight after being a Co-Player of the Year in 2022. The right-hander finished with a 9-1 record and 118 strikeouts in 55⅓ innings, both marks fourth highest in the state this season. He had an 0.63 ERA and 0.45 WHIP. At the plate, Taylor was third in Iowa with 49 RBIs and hit .392 with six home runs.

Burt's hitting was top-notch again, wrapping up his career with 11 home runs, second-best in the state this season. He was also top-five in runs scored (64), RBIs (48), on-base percentage (.680) and total bases (96). Burt was also spectacular on the mound with an 0.31 ERA in 45⅓ innings with 85 strikeouts.

The two have both signed to play at Iowa next season.

First Team

Pitcher: Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic, sr.

The back-to-back Co-Player of the Year, Taylor was a five-time All-Top of Iowa selection in his career with the Knights too. He finished with school records in wins (38) and strikeouts (416) in over 240 innings. Taylor started on the mound when Newman won the 1A state championship in 2019.

Pitcher: Tate Mayer, Saint Ansgar, sr.

The Saints left-handed ace finished fourth in strikeouts in Class 1A with 108 through 57 innings in his 15 appearances, which included 12 starts. He finished with an ERA of 0.86 and a WHIP of 0.70, with just seven earned runs in his final prep season. Mayer also provided a solid bat for Saint Ansgar and finished with 32 hits, including 10 doubles and a triple, while also leading the team in runs scored (41).

Catcher: Kellen Moore, Forest City, sr.

Moore finished his prep career as one of the most clutch hitters in the area, leading the Indians with 39 RBIs on 37 hits. He accounted for 15 extra-base hits which included eight doubles, four triples and three home runs while also stealing 38 bases. Moore was also a great reliever, striking out 34 in 13 innings on the mound. He had a 1.62 ERA.

Infield: Kaden Tyler, Mason City, sr.

Tyler finished his prep career with back-to-back 36 RBI seasons, which led the team. His 53 hits placed him at 15th among all classes and also finished the year eighth in doubles (17) and tied for 11th in home runs (7). Tyler was also third on the team in batting average (.381) and stole the second most bases (18) and earned Iowa Alliance all-conference first-team honors.

Infield: Brady Hanson, Lake Mills, sr.

Hanson paved the way all season for the Bulldogs' offense in his final season and was a veteran spark plug at the plate when they needed it the most. He finished the season tied for the most hits on the team (25) and drove in 22 runs while scoring 26 himself. Hanson capped off his prep career with a .342 batting average and .442 on-base percentage, which earned him all TIC West first-team honors.

Infield: Alex Deets, Mason City, sr.

In his 35 starts for the Riverhawks, Deets finished with the third most hits on the team (42) and led the way with a batting average of .400. He drove in 25 runs for Mason City and scored 29 himself in route to a first-team all-conference selection to cap off his prep career.

Infield: Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, sr.

Schwiesow was the other half of the rotating battery for the Saints that helped them get back to the state tournament for the first time in 15 years. In his 15 appearances, Schwiesow allowed just seven earned runs and 28 hits and finished with a 9-1 record with a pair of saves. Offensively, he tied for the most hits in the TIC (48) and finished eighth in the conference in RBIs (32).

Outfield: Drew Powers, Saint Ansgar, jr.

Thanks to his hard work and studying during the season, Powers was able to set the school record for most stolen bases (50), which also placed him in a tie for third-most in the state. Outside of his electric speed around the bags, Powers also racked up 30 hits and scored 31 runs during his junior campaign.

Outfield: Gage Petersen, Newman Catholic, so.

Petersen served as the Knights clean-up hitter, where he finished with a .410 average. He finished with the second-most hits on the team (41) and drove in 46 runs. Petersen also played solid defense throughout the year and finished with a fielding percentage of .984.

Outfield: Titan Schmitt, Clear Lake, so.

Schmitt accounted for 10 of the Lions' 37 extra-base hits, which included eight doubles and a pair of triples, and led his team with 25 hits. He finished second on the team in stolen bases (20) and batting average (.329) in his 25 games.

Utility: Ethen Roberts, Mason City, sr.

The right-handed NIACC commit made 11 appearances on the mound for the Riverhawks, which included 10 starts and a 5-3 record. He gave up just 13 earned runs over the course of 55 1/3 innings pitched and finished with an ERA of 1.64 and a WHIP of 1.16. Offensively, Roberts finished the year with 27 RBIs on 34 hits and also scored 29 himself.

Utility: Max Burt, Newman Catholic, sr.

Another five-time All-Top of Iowa selection, Burt developed into one of the most well-rounded hitters in the state in his time as a Knight. Starring as a catcher and outfielder, he finished with a .444 career batting average and hit 34 home runs. His 227 RBIs are the 10th-most in state history.

Second Team

Pitcher: Eli Menke, Lake Mills, jr.

Menke amassed 105 strikeouts in his nine starts with the Bulldogs and finished the season with a 5-4 record and an ERA of 1.69. The TIC-West first-team all-conference selection drove in the second-most runs on the team (21) and added 18 scores himself during his junior campaign.

Pitcher: Jack Thompson, Forest City, jr.

Thompson proved himself as another dominant two-way player in the TIC-West this season. He posted an outstanding 7-0 record for the Indians in his nine starts this season and gave up just six earned runs over 42 innings. He had his best season offensively as well and was second on the team in hits (24) and batting average (.338) and snagged 23 stolen bases.

Catcher: Zack Beukema, West Hancock, so.

Beukema followed up his impressive freshman season with a jolt in extra-base knocks for the Eagles during his sophomore campaign. Along with his 15 extra-base hits, including three triples and a pair of homers, he was able to drive in 17 runs while scoring 16 himself.

Infield: Nolan Stiles, Mason City, sr.

When the Riverhawks needed a big hit in the middle of the lineup they often relied on Stiles who got the job done often in his final season. The all-conference first baseman tied with fellow senior Tyler for the most RBIs on the team (36) and was tied for the most singles in the Iowa Alliance conference (36).

Infield: Drew Tusler, Osage, sr.

Tusler led the Green Devils with 18 RBIs and 25 hits in his final prep campaign. He added 11 stolen bases and posted a 3-1 record on the mound in his 32 innings pitched and earned a TIC-East second-team nod.

Infield: Nolan Heard, Osage, jr.

Heard put himself into the conversation as one of the best power hitters in the conference with his 12 doubles during his junior season. He drove in 11 runs while scoring 22 himself to be an All-TIC first-team honoree. He was also a solid piece defensively for the Green Devils, finishing the season with a fielding percentage of .957.

Infield: Cal McGuire, Newman Catholic, so.

The Knights new starting shortstop stepped up offensively during his sophomore season. McGuire scored the fourth most runs in the conference (41) for Newman and earned a spot on the TIC-East first-team selection in his debut year as a starter.

Outfield: Ben Loge, Clear Lake, sr.

Loge led the Lions with 24 runs scored and drove in 16 more during his final prep season. His veteran presence in the outfield showed all year and finished the season with just one error.

Outfield: Toby Kesten, Newman Catholic, jr.

The centerfielder finished the season tied for the most doubles in the TIC (15) and drove in 38 runs in his junior campaign for the Knights. While he was able to prove himself offensively in his first full season as a starter, he also displayed trustworthy defense and finished the season with a fielding percentage of .933.

Outfield: Mason Graham, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, jr.

Graham broke out as one of the best base runners in the TIC and finished fifth in the conference with 33. He also led the Cardinals with 39 runs scored and also drove in 16, which earned him a TIC first-team selection.

Utility: Carter Cajthaml, Charles City, 8th

Cajthaml jumped onto the scene quickly in his debut season for the Comets. He led the Northeast conference with 39 singles and finished with the highest batting average on his team (.396).

Utility: Lincoln Joslin, Charles City, sr.

The Comets veteran pitcher earned All-NEIC first-team honors with his six wins and 58 strikeouts, which were both third-best in the conference. He also had the third-most hits in the conference with 46 and led his team in both runs scored and RBIs with 24.

Third Team

Pitcher: Max Beland, Saint Ansgar, jr.

When Schwiesow and Mayer needed a night off on the hill, Beland stepped up and posted solid numbers in his 13 appearances. He racked up 50 strikeouts in his 32⅔ innings and finished with an ERA of 1.29 and a WHIP of 0.86.

Pitcher: Breyden Baker, Mason City, jr.

Baker made the most appearances on the mound for the Riverhawks (14), including seven starts and finished the season with a 4-2 record and one save. He allowed just 30 hits in his 45⅓ innings pitched and struck out 39 batters.

Catcher: Jace Lindberg, Northwood-Kensett, so.

Lindenberg led the Vikings with 17 hits, which included five doubles and drove in a team-best 14 runs. He also finished the season with 11 stolen bases.

Infield: Carson Grady, Central Springs, jr.

Grady offered a veteran presence on the Panthers' youthful roster and displayed offensive growth all season. He led Central Springs in hits (23) with a .307 batting average and drove in the second-most runs on the team (11).

Infield: Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, fr.

Mullenbach finished fifth in hits (27) and RBIs (18) for the Saints during his first season as a starter. He finished seventh in the TIC in stolen bases (30) to help Saint Ansgar finish second in the state (213).

Infield: Nolan Shreckengost, West Fork, so.

The shortstop led the Warhawks in hits (17), doubles (5) and batting average (.395) during his third year as a starter. Shreckengost was also fourth on the team in fielding percentage (.940) in his 16 games.

Infield: Reed Peters, Charles City, sr.

Peters displayed a dominant presence at the plate in his final season with the Comets and finished with the second-most extra-base hits on the team which included three triples. He also finished with the second most RBIs on the team (23) and batting average (.393).

Outfield: Owen Pueggel, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, sr.

In his final season with the Cardinals, Pueggel led the team in hits (26) and RBIs with 25. He led the team in extra-base hits (9) which included eight doubles and GHV’s lone home run of the season.

Outfield: Will Sackville, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, sr.

Sackville led the team with a dozen of the Bulldogs' 35 extra-base hits with nine doubles and three triples. He also led the team with 21 RBIs and scored 23 runs himself while holding a .369 batting average.

Outfield: Ryker Hoffman, Rockford, so.

After having just one in his freshman season, Hoffman led the Warriors with 15 stolen bases. He also led the team in runs scored (21) and tied for the most hits (18) — 16 of those singles.

Utility: Aidan Ebert, Riceville, so.

Ebert led the way in hits and runs scored with 24 for the Wildcats in his third full season as a starter. He also offered a steady arm in the bullpen and finished with a 2-1 record in his 10 appearances and an ERA of 2.56.

Utility: Tommy Miller, Forest City, jr.

With 22 drawn walks on the season, Miller was given limited opportunities to showcase his bat at the plate. He still with 20 hits, which included a pair of doubles. He was a serviceable arm in his 10 appearances on the mound allowing just 17 earned runs over 45⅓ innings.