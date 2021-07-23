 Skip to main content
Barry headlines Charles City baseball's NEIC All-Conference selections
PREP BASEBALL

Barry headlines Charles City baseball's NEIC All-Conference selections

Kaden Barry led the Charles City baseball team all season long.

The senior led his team in hits (33) and RBIs (19) and was one of the best batters in the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) this summer. His conference batting average of .420 was near the top of the league.

For those reasons, Barry was named to the NEIC All-Conference first team as a utility player. He was Charles City's only first-team selection.

The Comets also landed one player on the second team, and another player was named honorable mention.

Below is the list of the NEIC All-Conference first team. After, is the two players from Charles City that were named to second team and honorable mention.

NEIC first team

Sr. Kaden Barry, Charles City UTIL

Sr. Cael Luzum, Decorah P

Jr. Chance Key, Waverly-Shell Rock P

So. Carter Schellsmidt, Waukon C

Jr. Carson Graven, Waverly-Shell Rock INF

Sr. Briggs Duwe, Decorah INF

Jr. Keenan Tyler, Decorah INF

Sr. Tyler Thompson, Decorah INF

Jr. Lincoln Snitker, Waukon OF

Sr. Andy Roose, Waverly-Shell Rock, OF

Sr. Kody Bodensteiner, Decorah OF

Sr. Conner Rochford, New Hampton UTIL

NEIC second team

Sr. JJ Ritter, Charles City INF

NEIC honorable mention

Jr. Colton Crooks, Charles City OF

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

