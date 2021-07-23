Barry headlines Charles City baseball's NEIC All-Conference selections

Kaden Barry led the Charles City baseball team all season long.
The senior led his team in hits (33) and RBIs (19) and was one of the best batters in the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) this summer. His conference batting average of .420 was near the top of the league.
For those reasons, Barry was named to the NEIC All-Conference first team as a utility player. He was Charles City's only first-team selection.
The Comets also landed one player on the second team, and another player was named honorable mention.
Below is the list of the NEIC All-Conference first team. After, is the two players from Charles City that were named to second team and honorable mention.
NEIC first team
Sr. Kaden Barry, Charles City UTIL
Sr. Cael Luzum, Decorah P
Jr. Chance Key, Waverly-Shell Rock P
So. Carter Schellsmidt, Waukon C
Jr. Carson Graven, Waverly-Shell Rock INF
Sr. Briggs Duwe, Decorah INF
Jr. Keenan Tyler, Decorah INF
Sr. Tyler Thompson, Decorah INF
Jr. Lincoln Snitker, Waukon OF
Sr. Andy Roose, Waverly-Shell Rock, OF
Sr. Kody Bodensteiner, Decorah OF
Sr. Conner Rochford, New Hampton UTIL
NEIC second team
Sr. JJ Ritter, Charles City INF
NEIC honorable mention
Jr. Colton Crooks, Charles City OF
