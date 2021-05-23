‘Bang some baseballs’: Mason City looks to continue legacy of success

There will be some new faces on the Mason City baseball team this season.

Gone are last year’s senior standouts Avery Mellman, Bradley Vaith and Connor Weimann. In their spots, however, will be some younger players chomping at the bit to prove themselves.

With underclassmen getting their first chances to compete at the varsity level in one of the toughest conferences in the state, it might be a challenge to replicate the same success this summer as the Mohawks had last season.

Just don’t tell that to returning standout Alex Gold.

“I think there are people that cast doubts on us because of that,” Gold, a senior, said. “Honestly, I’m looking forward to our sophomores proving them wrong and showing everyone that we deserve to play and we deserve to be treated as a legitimate contender for state.”

Although the Mohawks will be forced to turn to some younger talent at certain spots, Gold has good reason to believe the Mohawks can, once again, sit at the top of the CIML-Iowa this summer.

Mason City has four seniors who saw a considerable amount of action as juniors. Gold, an Iowa Central baseball commit, batted .346 last season and led the Mohawks as the ace on the mound.