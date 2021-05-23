‘Bang some baseballs’: Mason City looks to continue legacy of success

There will be some new faces on the Mason City baseball team this season.
Gone are last year’s senior standouts Avery Mellman, Bradley Vaith and Connor Weimann. In their spots, however, will be some younger players chomping at the bit to prove themselves.
With underclassmen getting their first chances to compete at the varsity level in one of the toughest conferences in the state, it might be a challenge to replicate the same success this summer as the Mohawks had last season.
Just don’t tell that to returning standout Alex Gold.
“I think there are people that cast doubts on us because of that,” Gold, a senior, said. “Honestly, I’m looking forward to our sophomores proving them wrong and showing everyone that we deserve to play and we deserve to be treated as a legitimate contender for state.”
Although the Mohawks will be forced to turn to some younger talent at certain spots, Gold has good reason to believe the Mohawks can, once again, sit at the top of the CIML-Iowa this summer.
Mason City has four seniors who saw a considerable amount of action as juniors. Gold, an Iowa Central baseball commit, batted .346 last season and led the Mohawks as the ace on the mound.
Connor Dalen is an infielder who finished second in on base percentage in 2020, while Jorge Rivera saw action in most games last season.
The other returning senior is first-baseman Ben Pederson, who batted .324 in his junior campaign. However, he’s been forced to sit out and help lead the team in a different role during the first practices of the season because of labrum surgery in February. He’s hoping to return towards the end of the season. Until then, he’s been helping the new guys learn.
“They’re grasping everything really well and they’re doing a great job focusing,” Pederson said. “A lot better than I expected. I think we’re all proud of them for how they’ve been able to stick with it.”
The Mohawks will also turn to juniors Carter Thomas and Cooper Wiemann. Both played in every game last season and posted stellar numbers individually.
The seniors are hoping the Mohawks can continue the legacy that head coach Troy Rood has built over the past two decades.
“We have a great culture here, as it’s always been,” Dalen said. “Our program, it’s a great environment. We’re all coached and trained well. We play hard and play with passion. Everybody enjoys being here and playing for this program. I think that’s why we’ve been so successful over the years.”
In his 20th season, Rood has been around the game of baseball for a very long time at Mason City. So he knows what he’s looking at when the season starts.
So far, he likes what he sees.
“I think a measure of a team is, to me, if your kids like to be at practice. If you can tell that they’d be here as long as you ask them to, they like being around each other, they like going to work, then you have a chance to have a good season,” Rood said. “Our kids have passed that test so far.”
The Mohawks finished with a 15-8 overall and 8-2 conference record in a COVID-19-shortened season last year. The squad came up one run short of beating Waukee in the substate championship.
With a fresh blend of new talent and old, the boys in red, black and white expect success this summer.
“Wherever they do end up having state, don’t count us out being there,” Gold said. “I’m excited to bang some baseballs, have fun with my friends, have fun with the boys and have a good season.”
The Mohawks start their season against Waukee at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Roosevelt Field.
Gunnar's most memorable stories from 2020
The end of November marks the end of my first six months here in Mason City working for the Globe Gazette. With the craziness of the pandemic, it's been a bit of a whirlwind start to my time here.
As a reporter, I split my time between education and sports. I've grown up with a love for sports and a passion for telling stories, so the sports side of my job has come naturally since I arrived in June.
I've had to learn on the fly about education, and it seems like every board of education meeting I attend, I hear of something that I've never given thought to before. However, with the help of my editors and peers in the newsroom, I've grown into that side of my role and I've enjoyed it along the way.
Just six months in, I learn something new almost every day. It's been an unusual start to the journey, with plenty of highs and lows. But I'm passionate about bringing the best coverage I can to this community. North Iowa deserves good journalism, and I hope I have delivered that during the start of my career. I hope I can continue to do that moving forward.
In the meantime, here's a look at some of my favorite stories from half-a-year of work.
