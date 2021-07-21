Athletic Dowling Catholic team ends Mason City baseball's season in substate final

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That's when the Maroons went to Larson on the mound. He struck out the first of what would be 12 batters on the night to get out of the jam.

"The Larson kid is going to be a special pitcher," Rood said. "He'll be the next big draft pick from Iowa at some point."

The Maroons picked up a run in the bottom of the second and one more in the third to make the score 4-2 after three innings of play.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Larson then delivered at the plate with a two RBI single that would make the score 6-2, which proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Mohawks.

Mason City put two runners on with two outs in the seventh inning, but Larson struck out the final batter to give the Maroons the victory.

Alex Gold went all six innings on the mound in the loss. The Mohawks finished with five total hits as a team, but never let the Maroons put the game out of reach.

"Honestly I've got no complaints with how we competed tonight," Gold said. "We came down here earlier in the year and frankly the scores didn't look competitive. I'm so proud of how our boys competed tonight and how they battled, especially against one of the top pitchers in our state."