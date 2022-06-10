Area Roundup: Top-ranked Panthers come back for cross-conference win over Lake Mills

A comeback win took place in Manly on Thursday, as 2A top-ranked Central Springs (9-0) faced off against Lake Mills (6-2) in a cross-conference Top of Iowa matchup.

The Bulldogs built a 4-1 lead through three innings, but the Panthers woke up and scored nine runs from the fourth through the sixth to win the game 10-4.

Kaylea Fessler led the Central Springs offense with two RBIs on two hits. She was one of five Panthers to have two hits. From the circle, Cooper Klaahsen pitched four-and-two-thirds innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven.

Madison Edwards and Keely Joynt each drove in a run for the Bulldogs.

The win kept Central Springs atop the TIC-East, with West Fork hot on its trail. On the TIC-West side of things, Lake Mills remains one game back of North Union, who it lost 13-3 to on Monday.

Softball

Clarksville 11, Riceville 3: The Wildcats (7-4) fell to the undefeated seventh-ranked Indians, allowing a five-run second and a four-run seventh.

Jaylyn Beran had two RBIs for Riceville, with O'Malley Fair knocking in the other run.

Morgan Fair threw a complete game, with just five of the 11 runs being earned.

Clear Lake 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: The Cardinals (3-5) scored two runs in the third and two runs in the seventh, but gave up a three-run first and four-run fourth that propelled the Lions (2-5) to the win.

Aly Derr drove in two runs for GHV, and Jailyn Krein and Kate Hejlik each had two hits. Kylie Hughes tossed six innings from the circle, with only one of the nine runs she gave up being earned.

No stats were published online for Clear Lake.

North Butler 8, Charles City 3: The Comets (8-4) held a 3-1 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth, but the Bearcats stormed back with a seven-run frame and shut things down in the seventh for the win.

Rachel Chambers, Alex Wohlers and Claire Girkin each drove in a run for Charles City.

Rockford 17, West Hancock 7: It was a tightly contested game through four innings, with the Warriors (3-6) holding onto a 9-7 lead over the Eagles (0-11). In the bottom of the fifth, though, Rockford crossed home plate eight times to run away with the game.

Hannah Hillman and Avery Groven each had three RBIs on two hits for the Warriors, and Madelyn Muller pitched five innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) and striking out four.

No stats were published online for West Hancock.

St. Ansgar 15, Turkey Valley 3: The Saints (7-5) scored all 15 runs in the first three innings and won on the run-rule.

Cora Heeter led the team offensively with three runs-batted-in, with Kinsey Anderson right behind her with two. Makenna Norby scored all three times she reached base.

From the circle, it was three innings of three-run, three strikeout ball for Mallory Juhl.

Baseball

Mason City 0-7, Ottumwa 8-5: The River Hawks (9-10) split a double-header with the Bulldogs at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, getting shut out in game one and winning a tight contest in game two.

Ottumwa scored all eight of its runs in the second, third and fourth innings of game one. Kellar Malek, Kaden Tyler and Ethen Roberts each had doubles for Mason City.

Game two was a back and forth battle, with the Bulldogs getting out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. The River Hawks responded with three runs in the bottom of the third, but gave up the lead by allowing three runs in the top of the fifth. Then, a four-run bottom of the frame for Mason City gave it a 7-5 lead, which held as the final score.

James Fingalsen drove in two runs for the River Hawks, and Carter Thomas collected three hits. Thomas also threw a scoreless inning-and-two-thirds from the mound.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12, Clear Lake 1: It was a five inning run-rule win for the Cardinals (6-1), as they scored in each inning to end the Lions (3-8) two-game winning streak.

Lucas Kral had three runs-batted-in for GHV, with Nathan Roberts and Andrew and K.C. Hook each driving in two. Sam Wood pitched four-and-two-thirds innings of one run (unearned), four strikeout ball from the mound.

Ben Loge, Dylan Bieber and Jett Neuberger accounted for Clear Lake's three hits.

Humboldt 6, Central Springs 5: The Wildcats walked off on the Panthers (4-7), scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.

After scoring a run in the top of the first, Central Springs gave up three in the bottom of the frame and one more in the second before storming back to take a 5-4 lead in the fifth that ultimately did not hold.

No stats were published online for the Panthers.

Janesville 7, St. Ansgar 4: Tied 4-4 through eight innings, the Wildcats scored three runs in the top of the seventh to down the Saints (11-3).

Jayce Schwiesow threw three-and-two-thirds scoreless innings for St. Ansgar, walking four and striking out six.

Despite the out-of-conference loss, the Saints are still up in the win column over Newman Catholic for first in the Top of Iowa-East.

West Hancock 5, Rockford 2: The Warriors (4-6) struck first with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Eagles (4-5) scored a run in the third and four runs in the fourth and never looked back for the win.

Zack Beukema, Logan Leerar and Jackson Johnson each drove in a run for West Hancock. Caeden Harle pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits and 10 strikeouts.

No stats were published online for Rockford.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.