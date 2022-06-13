Area Roundup: Osage, St. Ansgar softball go undefeated at Riceville Tournament

Three area teams in Osage (13-2), Riceville (10-5) and St. Ansgar (11-5) participated in the Riceville Weekend Tournament on Saturday, with the Green Devils and Saints each going 3-0 and the Wildcats going 2-1, with their loss coming against Osage.

The Green Devils used a four-run third and a three-run fifth to defeat Riceville 7-3 in each sides' first game of the day, five runs between the second and fourth innings to defeat Hudson, and fought off a comeback from Waukon to win the third and final game 7-6.

No stats were published online for Osage.

St. Ansgar started the day with a win over MFL MarMac, defeating the Bulldogs 9-2. It also clipped Waukon 7-6 in its second game of the day, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk things off. Needing another comeback in the third and final game of the day, the Saints scored four runs to take the lead in the fourth inning against Hudson to win 5-4.

Mallory Juhl led the Saints offensively with six hits and five RBIs on the day, also pitching six innings and allowing no earned runs while striking out nine against MFL MarMac.

Riceville started its day with the aforementioned loss to Osage, but things were uphill from there. Giving up two runs in the top of the seventh but holding on for a 4-3 win over Hudson and then scoring seven runs in the fifth to take a 10-3 win against MFL MarMac. Riley McKenna drove in two runs on the day and pitched three-and-two-thirds innings against MFL MarMac, allowing one earned run and striking out eight.

Softball

Des Moines Weekend Tournament: Mason City (5-9) went 1-1 at a tournament in Des Moines on Saturday, being shut out against Class 3A No. 11 Saydel by a score of 7-0 and rebounding for a 7-2 win over winless Sioux City West later in the day.

Adyson Evans tossed a complete game from the circle against the Wolverines, allowing two earned runs and striking out nine. She also contributed two hits and an RBI on the day.

Spirit Lake Tournament: 2A top-ranked Central Springs (11-0) had a 2-0 day on Saturday, beating Kingsley-Pierson 2-0 behind a shutdown outing from Cooper Klaahsen, who drove in a run and pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out 15.

The second game was quite different from the first, as the Panthers downed Okoboji 16-0 in a four inning meeting.

Klaahsen pitched two more shutout innings, and Kaylea Fessler contributed two no-hit innings of her own.

Where Fessler really showed out was at the plate, as she cranked two homers and drove in eight runs against the Pioneers.

Baseball

Arends/Denner Memorial Tournament: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (9-6) went 1-1 at Hertel Field in Waverly, defeating the Go-Hawks 9-6 in game one and falling 6-5 to Waterloo East in game two.

All nine runs came in the first inning against Waverly-Shell Rock, with Marco Guerrero, Anthony Valenzuela, and Kyle Helmke each driving in two runs.

In the second game of the day, the Trojans came back from a 5-0 deficit with six runs between the fourth and sixth innings to defeat the Bulldogs. Marcos Baez tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts while contributing two RBIs offensively.

Cedar River Classic: Charles City (5-8) and St. Ansgar (12-5) each played two games in a weekend tournament in St. Ansgar on Saturday, with the Comets going 0-2 and the Saints going 1-1.

Starting with the game the two sides played against each other, St. Ansgar scored three runs in two different innings and four runs in fifth on its way to a 12-3 win over Charles City.

Ryan Hackbart raked, collecting four hits and five RBIs against the Comets. Gus Walk pitched six-and-a-third innings, allowing one earned run and striking out four.

Jaxon Daniels drove in two runs for Charles City.

Each side was shutout 10-0 against Kee in their other game of the day. Regan Witt, Tate Mayer, and Hackbart accounted for the Saints' three hits against the Kee Hawks, and Kayden Blunt and Daniels accounted for the Comets' three hits.

