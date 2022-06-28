Area Roundup: No. 15 Osage earns signature win over No. 10 West Fork

On Senior Night in Sheffield on Monday, Class 2A No. 15 Osage (18-5, 8-5 TIC-East) took on No. 10 West Fork (15-3, 10-3).

The Green Devils handed the Warhawks their first loss to a team other than top-ranked Central Springs in a battle that was decided in the seventh inning.

Going down 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Osage took the lead with three runs in the second and added on two more in the third and the fourth to take a 7-2 lead. In the fifth, West Fork cut the deficit to three with two runs.

After a scoreless sixth, Osage tacked on an insurance run to increase the lead to 8-4. The Warhawks were able to get two runs across in the final frame of the game, but it wasn't enough as they fell 8-6.

Leah Grimm led the Green Devils with four RBIs, and Erica Gast drove in three. Ashley Halbach also had two hits and an RBI while pitching a complete game from the circle, allowing five earned runs and striking out two.

JoAnna Wallace did most of the damage for West Fork, driving in three runs. Haley Grady knocked in two and Libby Trewin drove in one.

With the win, Osage is now just two games back of the Warhawks for second in the conference, with Newman Catholic separating the two.

Softball

Waukee Northwest 12-10, Mason City 0-0: The Riverhawks (10-20) were shutout in both games of a doubleheader against the Class 5A top-ranked Wolves.

Giving up an 11-run first in game one and an eight-run fourth in game two, Brogan Evans, Gwen Fiser, Reggi Spotts and Emma Rickers mustered the four hits of the day for Mason City, all coming in game two.

Riceville 11, GMG 2: The Wildcats (17-8) were only up 5-2 heading into the sixth, but they scored six runs in the frame to put the game out of reach.

O'Malley Fair led the team with a home run and three RBIs, and Emily Johnson, Morgan Fair and Tilliotti Fair each knocked in two runs.

Morgan Fair also threw a complete game from the circle, allowing one earned run and striking out three.

Clear Lake 9, Humboldt 7: After falling to the Wildcats 9-3 earlier this month, the Lions (4-13) were propelled by a six-run third on their way to a close win.

Allowing Humboldt to score two runs in the seventh to trim the lead to 9-7, Clear Lake was able to hold the opponent there and finish the game out on top.

Makella Jacobs led the team with three hits, falling a homer shy of the cycle.

Central Springs 16-18, Northwood-Kensett 0-0: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers (25-1) took care of business against the Vikings (0-18), earning three-inning wins in both games of a doubleheader on Monday.

Abby Pate, Azaria McDonough and Carly Ryan each had two runs-batted-in in game one. Cooper Klaahsen and Cameron Cobb combined for three no-hit innings, striking out five.

In game two it was Ashlyn Hoeft, Lizzy Hamand and Pate who each knocked in two runs. Kaylea Fessler and Zaila Dahlstrom combined for three innings of one hit, six strikeout ball from the circle.

No stats were published online for Northwood-Kensett.

St. Ansgar 12, Rockford 0: The Saints (17-8) failed to score in just two innings and put six runs across the plate between the sixth and seventh innings to down the Warriors (6-13).

Haylie Rasing, Madelynn Muller and Avery Groven accounted for the three Rockford hits.

No stats were published online for St. Ansgar.

Newman Catholic 12, West Hancock 0: The Knights (20-8) scored 12 runs on eight hits to down the Eagles (2-20), with 10 of those runs coming in the third.

Leah Martinez led the Newman offense with three RBIs, and Madi Elwood and Jayce Weiner each drove in two. Liz Kruckenberg led the team in runs with three.

Elwood also pitched three innings from the circle, allowing one hit and striking out five.

No stats were published online for West Hancock.

Forest City 14, Belmond-Klemme 11: The Indians (5-11) won a back and forth contest against the Broncos that included two ties and three lead changes.

Going down 4-0 in the top of the first, Forest City clawed back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and a run in the second to tie it. After going up 9-4 in the third inning, it allowed a six-run top of the fourth to Belmond-Klemme.

Behind 10-9, the Indians scored another run to tie things up yet again in the bottom of the fourth. In the top of the sixth they went back down by a run, but rallied with four runs in the bottom frame to win 14-11.

Aubrey Miller and Keevan Jones led Forest City with three RBIs apiece, and Brooklyn Craft drove in two.

Eagle Grove 18, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7: The Eagles put up 11 runs in the second inning to help down the Cardinals (7-13) in a Top of Iowa-West meeting.

Aly Derr led GHV with three runs-batted-in on three hits, and Kenedee Frayne knocked in two.

North Union 10, Lake Mills 1: The Bulldogs (11-7) fell to the Class 2A second-ranked Warriors after allowing six runs in the third, three runs in the fourth and a run in the sixth. Lake Mills' lone run came in the sixth.

Madison Edwards drove in that run, and Natalie Brandenburg, Brynn Rognes and Edwards accounted for the only three hits for the Bulldogs.

Baseball

Waukee Northwest 7-9, Mason City 0-1: The Riverhawks (16-17) fell back under .500 with losses in both games of a doubleheader against the Wolves, who are receiving votes in the Class 4A rankings.

Getting no-hit in game one, Justyn Rivera, James Fingalsen and James Gold were the only batters to reach base with walks. Kellar Malek was also hit by a pitch.

Mason City managed three hits in game two, this time from Rivera, Malek and Gold. The lone run was batted in by Gold.

Riceville 4, GMG 2: The Wildcats (4-2) came back with two runs in the sixth and a run in the top of the seventh to claim a win over the Wolverines.

Anthony Houser, Jack Adams, Theo Klaes and Mitchell Marr accounted for the four RBIs for Riceville, and Ryder Fair tossed a complete game, allowing two runs (both unearned) and striking out eight.

Clear Lake 4, Humboldt 0: One run in the first and three runs in the fifth were all the Lions (9-11) needed behind a dominant pitching performance from senior Jett Neuberger.

Allowing just one hit during a complete game performance, Neuberger struck out 15 from the mound and drove in a run at the plate.

Ben Loge also collected an RBI, and Zeke Nelson led the team with three hits in the game.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, St. Edmond 0: The Bulldogs (19-7) scored eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings while shutting out the Gaels to come within one win of their first 20-win campaign since 2015.

Cal Heeren went 4-for-4 at the plate, cranking a homer and driving in five runs. Marco Guerrero and Anthony Valenzuela each drove in a single run.

On the mound, Guerrero was lights out while allowing just three hits over five innings and striking out five.

Waukon 5-5, Charles City 4-6: The Comets (8-15) split a doubleheader at the Indians' Senior Night on Monday.

Suffering a walk-off in game one, Charles City had a 4-2 lead heading into the seventh before Waukon scored three runs to win the contest.

Kayden Blunt led the team with two RBIs in the game, and Tino Tamayo and Cael Bohlen each drove in a run. Tamayo also pitched six innings of five run (two earned), three strikeout ball.

The Comets gave the Indians a taste of their own medicine in game two, although it wasn't quite a walk-off.

Going to extra innings tied at five, Charles City scored a run in the top of the ninth and held on in the bottom frame to earn the win.

Colton Crooks, Logan Carey, Tamayo, Bohlen and Blunt all drove in a single run in the game.

Central Springs 12-12, Northwood-Kensett 2-2: The Panthers (10-11) swept the Vikings (0-18) in a doubleheader, winning each game by the exact same score.

In game one, it was a seven-run third that paved the way for Central Springs. Drew Kelley led the team with three RBIs, and Chase Berding and Zak Molstad each drove in two. Owen Dannen tossed five innings on the mound, allowing two runs and striking out three.

In game two it was a seven-run fourth that did most of the damage for the Panthers. Cole Christiansen drove in three runs, while Brock Mathers, Max Fingalsen and Austin Shimek each drove in two.

Kelley pitched five innings, allowing two runs (zero earned) and striking out two.

No stats were published online for Northwood-Kensett.

St. Ansgar 12, Rockford 1: Six runs within the first two innings paced the Saints (16-10) to a win over the Warriors (10-11).

Jayce Schwiesow, Carsen Sparrow, Max Beland and Mikhail Meyer each drove in a run for St. Ansgar. On the mound, Mayer pitched six innings and allowed one run (unearned) while striking out 10.

No stats were published online for Rockford.

Osage 26, West Fork 7: The Green Devils (16-4) dropped 26 runs in four innings to down the Warhawks (2-16), who managed three runs in the first and three in the third before tacking on another in the fourth.

Max Gast led Osage with seven RBIs on four hits, including a home run, and Tyler Oberfoell drove in four runs on four hits while cranking two homers.

Casyn Guerrero and Hayden Shreckengost each drove in three runs for West Fork.

North Union 6, Lake Mills 1: The Bulldogs (2-14) scored a run in the seventh, but they gave up two runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings on the way to a loss against the Warriors.

Hayden Brua and Beau Kaufman each had two hits for Lake Mills, and Brua also accounted for the only run.

