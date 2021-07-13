Area roundup: Newman Catholic starts state title quest with postseason win over North Butler

West Bend-Mallard 4, West Hancock 3: The Class 1A, Substate 1 first round game between West Bend-Mallard and West Hancock needed two extra innings to decide the winner. However, it was the Wolverines who came away victorious with a 4-3 win in nine innings.

The Wolverines started off the game with three runs in the opening inning. The Eagles answered back with a run in the bottom of the first and two runs in the fourth.

After seven innings of regulation, the two teams still sat tied at three runs apiece. The Wolverines finally plated a runner in the top of the ninth frame, which proved to be enough to end the Eagles' season.

West Hancock was led by Logan Leerar and Rylan Barnes, who both posted three hits. Braden Walk went 7 2/3 innings on the mound, striking out eight in the loss.

The Eagles finished with an overall record of 6-15 and a seventh place finish in the Top of Iowa West conference standings.

Charles City 2, Vinton-Shellsburg 0: The Charles City baseball team scored two runs in the ninth inning that gave the Comets a 2-0 win over Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday night.