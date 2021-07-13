Area roundup: Newman Catholic starts state title quest with postseason win over North Butler

For the top-ranked Newman Catholic baseball team, the race to the state tournament is officially on.
And the Knights looked like their typical dominant selves, earning an 11-1 win over North Butler in the first round of Class 1A district play on Monday night in Mason City.
Newman Catholic jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings of play and never looked back. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the home team.
The Knights (33-1) will continue their quest for a 14th-consecutive state tournament appearance with a second round contest against Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night in Mason City.
Baseball
Nashua-Plainfield 7, Lake Mills 4: The Nashua-Plainfield baseball team put an end to Lake Mills' rocky season on Monday night in Class 1A, Substate 2 action. The Huskies beat the Bulldogs, 7-4, in Mason City.
The Bulldogs scored one run in each of the first, third, fourth and fifth innings, but four total runs wasn't enough to take down Nashua-Plainfield. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for either team.
Lake Mills finished its season with a 9-16 overall record and a sixth place finish in the Top of Iowa West conference standings.
West Bend-Mallard 4, West Hancock 3: The Class 1A, Substate 1 first round game between West Bend-Mallard and West Hancock needed two extra innings to decide the winner. However, it was the Wolverines who came away victorious with a 4-3 win in nine innings.
The Wolverines started off the game with three runs in the opening inning. The Eagles answered back with a run in the bottom of the first and two runs in the fourth.
After seven innings of regulation, the two teams still sat tied at three runs apiece. The Wolverines finally plated a runner in the top of the ninth frame, which proved to be enough to end the Eagles' season.
West Hancock was led by Logan Leerar and Rylan Barnes, who both posted three hits. Braden Walk went 7 2/3 innings on the mound, striking out eight in the loss.
The Eagles finished with an overall record of 6-15 and a seventh place finish in the Top of Iowa West conference standings.
Charles City 2, Vinton-Shellsburg 0: The Charles City baseball team scored two runs in the ninth inning that gave the Comets a 2-0 win over Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday night.
Through seven innings of regulation, neither team had plated a runner. That continued in the eighth, but the Comets finally brought two runners in during the ninth.
Tino Tamayo was the standout for Charles City. He had two hits and an RBI at the plate and pitched 6 2/3 innings on the mound.
The Comets (12-18) will play at Humboldt in the first round of the Class 3A postseason on Friday.
Humboldt 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team lost its 11th game of the season by three runs or less in a 3-1 loss to Humboldt on Monday.
The Bulldogs actually led by one run after five innings of play, but gave up three runs between the sixth and seventh inning to drop the contest.
Six different Bulldogs recorded a hit, but Mario De La Cruz had the only RBI. Marco Guerrero pitched four innings in the loss, striking out five.
The Bulldogs (10-20) will play in the first round of the Class 3A postseason at Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.