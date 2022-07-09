Area Roundup: Mason City gets gem from Roberts in substate win over Ames

Ethen Roberts had no limits on Friday night.

Mason City's junior right-hander got the start against Ames in a Class 4A Substate 2 quarterfinal and tossed a game to remember.

Roberts fired 113 pitches over six-plus innings, allowed just two hits, one earned run, three walks and struck out six to ignite the Riverhawks to a 5-2 triumph over Ames on the road.

They will hit the road again on Monday and face fifth-ranked Ankeny Centennial in the semifinals. The winner will face top-ranked Johnston in the substate finals on Wednesday.

Roberts and Little Cyclones starter Ben Amador were in the midst of a pitcher's duel through the first four innings with goose eggs on the scoreboard.

Come the fourth, Mason City (22-17) broke out the bats.

It plated four runs to take the lead. It added an insurance run in the sixth and staved off a comeback by Ames. Riverhawks No. 9 hitter James Fingalsen drove in two runs while Alex Deets and Carter Thomas each hit a double.

The Little Cyclones were charged with just two of the five runs runs due to three errors, all by left fielder Joshua Motl.

Kaden Tyler belted his team-leading seventh home run for Mason City.

Baseball

Clear Creek-Amana 12, Charles City 2: The Comets season came to an end with a run-rule setback against the Clippers on Friday night in the Class 3A Substate 3 quarterfinals.

Charles City (10-17) loses six seniors, including its top two hitters in Jaxon Daniels and Colton Crooks. None of its stats or score by innings were published online.

North Polk 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: The Bulldogs couldn't maintain their early multi-run lead as they fell to the 10th-ranked Comets in a Class 3A Substate 6 quarterfinal on Friday.

HD-CAL (23-9) jumped out in front 4-0 after the first full inning. It didn't score the remainder of the game. North Polk tied the game with two runs each in the second and third frames then snared the advantage with a four-run fourth.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online. It graduates four senior starters, including top hitter Cal Heeren.