Area roundup: Mason City baseball sweeps Ames in road doubleheader

The Mason City baseball team swept Ames in a doubleheader on the road on Wednesday night.
And the Mohawks did it pretty convincingly.
The visitors beat the Little Cyclones 9-1 in game one and 15-1 in five innings of play in game two.
"Our pitchers were outstanding tonight, striking out 21 batters, including 12 by Alex Gold," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "Alex Gold, Carter Thomas and Jake Gold had huge offensive nights and we really ran the bases."
Alex Gold earned the win on the mound in the 9-1 game one win, striking out 12 batters. He also was the standout at the plate, notching three hits, a double, a triple and three RBIs.
In the game two win, Mason City jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, ending the game in the fifth inning by run rule. Carter Thomas and Jake Gold each had three hits in the win.
The Mohawks improved to 15-9 on the season with the wins.
Baseball
Newman Catholic 11, Rockford 0: The Newman Catholic baseball team had no trouble taking down Rockford on Wednesday night in Mason City. The Knights beat the Warriors, 11-0, in 4 1/2 innings.
Doug Taylor and Toby Keston split time on the mound, striking out seven in five innings for the Knights. Five different players had one hit for Rockford.
The Knights improved to 21-1 and the Warriors dropped to 2-14.
Clear Lake 8, Iowa Falls-Alden 1: Clear Lake handled Iowa Falls-Alden with ease in Clear Lake on Monday night. The Lions beat the Cadets, 8-1, to improve to 11-8 on the season.
Jett Neuberger went over six innings on the mound, striking out 14 in the win for the Lions. Andrew Formanek had two hits and Austin Warnke had three RBIs.
Decorah 8-3, Charles City 0-0: The Charles City baseball team struggled to get things going at home against Decorah on Wednesday night.
Decorah took a game one 8-0 win and a game two 3-0 victory. The Comets couldn't get things going at the plate in either of the two contests. Charles City is now 7-14 after the losses.
St. Ansgar 16, Nashua-Plainfield 5: The St. Ansgar baseball team needed just 4 1/2 innings to beat Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday night in St. Ansgar. The Saints beat the Huskies, 16-5.
The Saints scored four runs both in the first and second innings, and followed it up with an eight-run third inning. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for St. Ansgar. The Saints improved to 16-5 on the year.
West Fork 12, Central Springs 2: West Fork traveled to take on Central Springs on Wednesday and ended the Panthers' night early. The Warhawks beat the Panthers, 12-2, in six innings of play.
West Fork scored at least one run in all six of the innings of play. Levi Janssen and Noah Maske had three hits at the plate for West Fork. Riley Peterson struck out six batters in five innings as well. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Central Springs.
The Warhawks improved to 10-8 with the win, while Central Springs dropped to 6-11.
Webster City 15, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 9: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team gave Webster City a run for its money, but couldn't pull out the victory on Wednesday. The Lynx beat the Bulldogs, 15-9.
Mario De La Cruz, Riley Heeren, Tommy Birdsell and Omar Baez all had two hits. The Bulldogs dropped to 6-14 on the season with the loss.
Lake Mills 10, Eagle Grove 0: Casey Hanson was dealing on the mound for Lake Mills baseball on Wednesday night against Eagle Grove. He struck out nine in a five-inning, 10-0 win.
Offensively, A.J. Ramaker led the Bulldogs with three hits and an RBI. Hanson also had two doubles and three RBIs at the plate. The Bulldogs improved to 8-7 with the win.
Bishop Garrigan 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura traveled to Algona to take on Bishop Garrigan, but couldn't come out with the win. The Golden Bears earned a 5-4 win over the Cardinals.
GHV managed to tie the game up, 4-4, before the bottom of the seventh. But the home Golden Bears earned a walk-off run to win it.
Jack Erner led the Cardinals at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. He also pitched six innings and struck out seven. GHV dropped to 14-3 on the season.
Osage 8, North Butler 7: The Osage baseball team earned a hard-fought, 8-7 win over North Butler in Osage on Wednesday night. The Green Devils improved to 8-8 on the season with the win.
Spencer Krabbe had three hits, batting in four runners. Max Gast also had two hits for the Green Devils.
West Hancock 8, North Iowa 5: A six-run sixth inning was enough to push the West Hancock baseball team to an 8-5 win over North Iowa. The Eagles are now 5-10.
Logan Leerar and Levi Eckels each had two hits for West Hancock. Braden Walk went six innings on the mound, striking out five batters.
Softball
Ames 7-8, Mason City 6-6: The Mohawks competed in two close games against Ames on Wednesday night, but couldn't come out on top in either of them. The Mohawks dropped game one, 7-6, and game two, 8-6.
In the first contest of the doubleheader, the Mohawks scored one run in the first inning, two in the fifth and three in the seventh to tie the game up, 6-6. However, the Little Cyclones managed to plate a runner in the bottom of the extra eighth frame to earn the win. Lainna Duncan led Mason City with two hits and two RBIs.
In game two, Mason City trailed 8-1 heading into the sixth inning. The Mohawks rallied to score five runs in the top of the sixth, but couldn't complete the comeback in the seventh. Shaye Theobald led the squad with three hits and an RBI.
The Mohawks dropped to 5-21 on the season with the losses.
Newman Catholic 12, Rockford 0: The Newman Catholic softball team took care of Rockford and run-ruled the Warriors, 12-0, on Wednesday night in Mason City.
Ellie Determan led the Knights with three hits. Four different players had one hit for the Warriors. Newman Catholic improved to 21-6 and Rockford dropped to 2-13.
Clear Lake 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 4: The Clear Lake softball team hosted Iowa Falls-Alden on Wednesday night and beat the Cadets, 7-4, to improve to 6-12 on the year. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for either team.
St. Ansgar 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The St. Ansgar softball team blew past Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday night at home. The Saints beat the Huskies, 13-0.
Hali Anderson led the Saints at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Josie Juhl went four innings and struck out five in the process. The Saints improved to 14-7-1 on the year.
Central Springs 5, West Fork 4: The West Fork softball team pushed Central Springs to the limit, but the Panthers managed to escape with a 5-4 win on Wednesday night.
The Panthers led by two runs heading into the sixth inning, but the Warhawks tied it up heading into the final frame. That's when the Panthers scored a walk-off run to win it.
Kiley Hanft and Cooper Klaahsen each had two hits for Central Springs. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for West Fork. The Panthers improved to 21-6 and the Warhawks dropped to 8-12.
Webster City 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: The game between Webster City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Wednesday night needed an extra inning to decide the winner. In the end, the Lynx scored the one run needed to earn a 4-3 win.
There were no stats available on VarsityBound for the Bulldogs. HDC dropped to 10-8 on the season.
Lake Mills 12, Eagle Grove 2: A seven-run sixth inning powered the Lake Mills softball team to a 12-2 win over Eagle Grove in six innings on Wednesday night.
Scout Kohagen was the standout both in the circle and at the plate for Lake Mills. She had three hits and two RBIs offensively, and pitched six innings, striking out 11 batters. Lake Mills improved to 9-9 with the victory.
Bishop Garrigan 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team couldn't keep up with Bishop Garrigan on Wednesday night. The Golden Bears picked up a 10-4 win over the Cardinals.
Ali Hess led the Cardinals with two hits and an RBI. The Cardinals dropped to 8-13 this season with the loss.
North Butler 8, Osage 3: The Osage softball team had a tough time against North Butler on Wednesday night. The Bearcats beat the Green Devils, 8-3.
The Green Devils only recorded three hits on the night and scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Osage dropped to 11-11 on the season with the loss.
West Hancock 5, North Iowa 4: West Hancock picked up its second win of the season with a 5-4 victory over North Iowa on Wednesday night.
The Eagles trailed by four runs heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but rallied to score five straight to win the contest. Five different players had a hit for West Hancock. Isabelle Rosin went the distance in the circle in the win.
