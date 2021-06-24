Area roundup: Mason City baseball sweeps Ames in road doubleheader

GHV managed to tie the game up, 4-4, before the bottom of the seventh. But the home Golden Bears earned a walk-off run to win it.

Jack Erner led the Cardinals at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. He also pitched six innings and struck out seven. GHV dropped to 14-3 on the season.

Osage 8, North Butler 7: The Osage baseball team earned a hard-fought, 8-7 win over North Butler in Osage on Wednesday night. The Green Devils improved to 8-8 on the season with the win.

Spencer Krabbe had three hits, batting in four runners. Max Gast also had two hits for the Green Devils.

West Hancock 8, North Iowa 5: A six-run sixth inning was enough to push the West Hancock baseball team to an 8-5 win over North Iowa. The Eagles are now 5-10.

Logan Leerar and Levi Eckels each had two hits for West Hancock. Braden Walk went six innings on the mound, striking out five batters.

Softball

Ames 7-8, Mason City 6-6: The Mohawks competed in two close games against Ames on Wednesday night, but couldn't come out on top in either of them. The Mohawks dropped game one, 7-6, and game two, 8-6.