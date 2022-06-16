Area Roundup: Mason City baseball, softball swept by Centennial

Barely any area games took place on Wednesday night due to the storms earlier on in the day, but both Mason City summer programs were able to get doubleheaders in down in Ankeny.

Facing off against Ankeny Centennial, the River Hawks (9-12) were unable to produce a run on the baseball side of things.

Getting shut out 9-0 in game one and 10-0 in game two, the team had six hits on the day.

Kaden Tyler knocked a double, Ethen Roberts had a single in each game, and Carter Thomas, Justyn Rivera, and James Fingalsen each collected a single.

Over on the softball diamond, the Class 5A sixth-ranked Jaguars used a seven-run fourth in game one and a seven-run second in game two to get run-rule wins in each contest.

The River Hawks (6-11) had four hits on the day, with Reggi Spotts contributing two and Sam Norcross and Adyson Evans each getting one.

Both Mason City teams are at sixth in the conference, sitting ahead of Marshalltown in the CIML-Iowa standings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.