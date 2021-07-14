Area roundup: Mason City baseball bests Clear Lake in non-conference action

Tuesday night's non-conference baseball game between Mason City and Clear Lake was a pitch-by-committee effort for both teams.
Just a few days away from Class 3A and 4A first round postseason matchups, both the Lions and the Mohawks used their best pitchers in limited action. Both teams threw four different pitchers.
However, the Mohawks were able to control the Lions for most of the night in a 15-3 win at Clear Lake.
“We pitched by committee tonight and all four of our guys did a great job," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "We really created a lot of pressure on the bases all night.”
The Mohawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and only added on throughout the night. Clear Lake's three runs were scored in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Carter Thomas, Cooper Wiemann and James Fingalsen all recorded two hits for the Mohawks. Caden Jones recorded two of the Lions' four hits on the night.
The Mohawks improved to 22-16 on the season and will host Fort Dodge on Friday. Clear Lake dropped to 16-14 and will play at Algona on Friday.
Baseball
Newman Catholic 10, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Class 1A, No. 1 Newman Catholic baseball team had no trouble handling Nashua-Plainfield in the second round of the Class 1A, Substate 2 bracket. The Knights beat the Huskies, 10-0, in six innings.
Newman Catholic jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings of play, but didn't manage to score the 10th, game-ending run until the sixth inning.
Thomas Manternach led the Knights at the plate with three hits and four RBIs. Doug Taylor pitched all six innings, striking out 12 in the win.
Newman Catholic (34-1) will move on to play in the substate semifinal against Northwood-Kensett at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Mason City.
South Winneshiek 5, St. Ansgar 3: The St. Ansgar baseball team's season came to an end at the hands of South Winneshiek on Tuesday night. The Warriors beat the Saints, 5-3, in the second round of the postseason.
The Warriors got out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Saints managed to plate a runner in the top of the third frame to make the score 3-1. However, South Winneshiek extended its lead by two runs in the next two innings.
St. Ansgar scored two runners in the top of the seventh, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Carter Salz led the Saints at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. The Saints had seven hits as a team and only gave up five to the Warriors.
St. Ansgar wrapped up its season with an overall record of 23-9 and a second place finish in the Top of Iowa East.
Boone 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team struggled to keep pace with Boone on Tuesday. The Toreadors earned a 12-2 win in five innings at home over the Bulldogs.
The two teams actually sat tied at two runs apiece after the first three innings of play. However, the Toreadors scored three runs in the fourth inning and seven runs in the fifth to end the game early.
The Bulldogs mustered up only two hits on the night. HDC (10-21) will play at Waverly-Shell Rock in the first round of the Class 3A postseason on Friday night.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.