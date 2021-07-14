Area roundup: Mason City baseball bests Clear Lake in non-conference action

Newman Catholic jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings of play, but didn't manage to score the 10th, game-ending run until the sixth inning.

Thomas Manternach led the Knights at the plate with three hits and four RBIs. Doug Taylor pitched all six innings, striking out 12 in the win.

Newman Catholic (34-1) will move on to play in the substate semifinal against Northwood-Kensett at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Mason City.

South Winneshiek 5, St. Ansgar 3: The St. Ansgar baseball team's season came to an end at the hands of South Winneshiek on Tuesday night. The Warriors beat the Saints, 5-3, in the second round of the postseason.

The Warriors got out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Saints managed to plate a runner in the top of the third frame to make the score 3-1. However, South Winneshiek extended its lead by two runs in the next two innings.

St. Ansgar scored two runners in the top of the seventh, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Carter Salz led the Saints at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. The Saints had seven hits as a team and only gave up five to the Warriors.