Area roundup: Lyman leads Rockford baseball to upset win over West Fork

Coming into Saturday night's first round Class 1A baseball matchup, the Rockford baseball team had only recorded four wins all season.
But you can throw records out the window once the postseason starts.
The Warriors handled West Fork with ease to advance to the next round of the bracket. Rockford beat the Warhawks, 8-2, in Northwood.
Junior Kolton Lyman was the standout for Rockford, throwing five innings, giving up zero runs and striking out 11 batters. He also led at the plate with three hits, including two home runs and a double.
The Warriors didn't allow any runs until the bottom of the seventh, when the Warhawks plated two runners. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Warhawks, who finished their season with an overall record of 12-15.
Rockford (5-18) will play at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday.
Baseball
Northwood-Kensett 10, North Iowa 9: The Northwood-Kensett baseball team needed an extra inning to decide the winner of its Class 1A first round matchup against North Iowa. The Vikings scored two runs in the eighth inning to earn the walk-off win over North Iowa on Saturday.
The Vikings held a 7-1 lead heading into the top of the seventh frame, but surrendered seven runs to the Bison to fall behind by one run. Northwood-Kensett earned a run to tie it at eight runs apiece after seven.
The Bison scored one run in the eighth, but the Vikings scored two to earn the win.
Northwood-Kensett is now 12-14 and will host Rockford on Tuesday.
Osage 12, Crestwood 2: The Osage baseball team needed just six innings to earn a dominating 12-2 win over Crestwood in the first round of the Class 2A postseason.
The Green Devils scored at least two runs in each of the first four innings of play. Osage scored one run in the sixth inning to go ahead by 10 runs and end the game early.
Tyler Oberfoell led the Green Devils with two hits and an RBI. He also earned the win on the mound, pitching three innings in the win.
Osage (13-10) will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday night.
St. Ansgar 10, Turkey Valley 0: The St. Ansgar baseball team had no trouble dealing with Turkey Valley on Saturday night. The Saints beat the Trojans, 10-0, in five innings of play.
The Saints scored two runs in the first inning, seven in the fourth frame and one more in the fifth in the win.
Ryan Cole, Drew Powers and Carsen Sparrow each had two hits to lead St. Ansgar. Taylor Hillman struck out seven batters in the shutout win.
St. Ansgar is now 23-8 on the season. The Saints will play South Winneshiek at Kee on Tuesday night.
New Hampton 5, Central Springs 4: New Hampton and Central Springs engaged in a close battle in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday night. The Chickasaws were able to come out with the 5-4 win over the Panthers.
New Hampton took a 3-0 lead after four innings of play, but the Panthers battled back to take a 4-3 lead after 5 1/2 innings. However, the Chickasaws scored two in the bottom of the sixth and held the Panthers scoreless in the top of the seventh to earn the win.
There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Panthers, who finished their season with an overall record of 9-16.
Kee 18, Riceville 1: The Kee baseball team handled Riceville with ease on Saturday in the Class 1A first round. The Kee Hawks beat the Wildcats, 18-1, in three innings.
Riceville was led by Watson Fair at the plate, who had two of the Wildcats' three hits. The Kee Hawks had 12 total hits as a team. Riceville wrapped up its season with an overall record of 4-15.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.