Area roundup: Lyman leads Rockford baseball to upset win over West Fork

The Bison scored one run in the eighth, but the Vikings scored two to earn the win.

Northwood-Kensett is now 12-14 and will host Rockford on Tuesday.

Osage 12, Crestwood 2: The Osage baseball team needed just six innings to earn a dominating 12-2 win over Crestwood in the first round of the Class 2A postseason.

The Green Devils scored at least two runs in each of the first four innings of play. Osage scored one run in the sixth inning to go ahead by 10 runs and end the game early.

Tyler Oberfoell led the Green Devils with two hits and an RBI. He also earned the win on the mound, pitching three innings in the win.

Osage (13-10) will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday night.

St. Ansgar 10, Turkey Valley 0: The St. Ansgar baseball team had no trouble dealing with Turkey Valley on Saturday night. The Saints beat the Trojans, 10-0, in five innings of play.

The Saints scored two runs in the first inning, seven in the fourth frame and one more in the fifth in the win.

Ryan Cole, Drew Powers and Carsen Sparrow each had two hits to lead St. Ansgar. Taylor Hillman struck out seven batters in the shutout win.