Area Roundup: Lions get back in win column behind Neuberger's dominant day on mound

Six straight.

That's how many games Clear Lake (2-7) had lost in a row before picking up a much-needed 10-1 win over Central Springs (4-5) on Tuesday.

Up 3-1 through four innings, the Lions used a seven-run fifth to put the game out of reach. Andrew Theiss, Titan Schmitt and Taylor Plagge each drove in two runs, with Theiss leading the team with three hits.

But it was Jett Neuberger's shutdown performance on the mound that stole the show.

Needing 102 pitches to throw a complete game two-hitter, the senior southpaw struck out 15 while walking just one and allowing a single run.

Still last in the North Central Conference and without a conference win, Clear Lake will look to string some wins together now that it has ended the losing streak.

Central Springs' losing streak moved to three, and it sits at fifth in the TIC-East. Just two games separate the Panthers from third-place Osage.

Baseball

Mason City 11, St. Ansgar 1: With each team scoring a run in the first inning, the game was knotted up until the fifth when the River Hawks (8-7) dropped 10 runs to sink the Saints (10-2).

Carter Thomas smacked a grand slam for Mason City as part of the big inning, and Cooper Wiemann and Kaden Tyler each drove in two runs.

Brayden Miller went the distance on the mound, pitching all five innings and giving up one run (unearned) while striking out two.

Drew Powers had the lone run for St. Ansgar, who had its eight-game winning streak snapped, and Gus Walk threw four-and-a-third innings of three-hit, one-run ball.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Cardinals (5-1) scored all 11 runs between the third and fourth innings to beat the Vikings (0-6).

Dalton Mills, Nathan Roberts, Lucas Kral and Braden Boehnke all drove in two runs for GHV. Roberts also pitched four-and-a-third innings, allowing one run (unearned) and striking out five.

Jace Gentz had the lone RBI for Northwood-Kensett.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Osage 2: The Bulldogs (6-4) walked off on the Green Devils (6-3) after Osage tied things up at two in the top of the sixth.

Cal and Tucker Heeren each drove in a run, and Marcos Baez went 3-for-3 at the plate with three singles. Baez also threw five-and-a-third innings of two-run, seven-strikeout ball.

No stats were published online for Osage.

Newman Catholic 3, South Winneshiek 0: The Class 1A second-ranked Knights (13-3) waited out a rain delay to win a late one over the Eagles, scoring two runs in the second and a run in the third.

There were only three hits in the entire game, with Doug Taylor and Toby Keston being the only two for Newman Catholic, and Max Burt driving in a run.

Keston also pitched the complete game shutout, allowing just one hit and striking out eight.

North Union 9, West Hancock 3: The Warriors scored four runs in the first and four runs in the fourth on their way to a win over the Eagles (3-5).

Rylan Barnes drove in all three runs for West Hancock.

Humboldt 10, Forest City 0: The Wildcats got up 5-0 in the first and never looked back, adding on two more runs in the second and three more in the fifth to defeat the Indians (6-3).

Kellen Moore, Jack Thompson and Ty Dillavou accounted for Forest City's four hits, with Dillavou having two.

Softball

Central Springs 12, Clear Lake 3: The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers (7-0) used a six-run seventh to put the game out of reach and keep the Lions (0-5) winless this season.

Ashlyn Hoeft paced the Central Springs offense with a home run and three RBIs on two hits, while Aurora Stepleton and Cooper Klaahsen drove in two runs each.

Klaahsen also tossed six innings from the circle, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out 15.

Clear Lake went deep twice, with Annika Nelson cranking a two-run homer in the first innings and Layne Lester hitting a solo shot in the fifth.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, Northwood-Kensett 2: The Cardinals (3-4) scored all 16 runs in the first inning before the Vikings (0-5) scored their first two runs of the season in the second and third, respectively.

Madison Barrett drove in three runs for GHV, and Kylie Hughes picked up two RBIs on one hit and one walk.

Hughes also pitched all three innings from the circle, giving up two runs and striking out four.

No stats were published online for Northwood-Kensett.

North Union 12, West Hancock 0: The Warriors scored five runs in the first and six runs in the second before tacking on one more in the fourth to down the Eagles (0-9).

No stats were published online for West Hancock.

